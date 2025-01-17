Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
235.85
|54.99
|8,543.47
|29.72
|0.7
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
413.8
|0
|6,394.2
|-0.59
|0.64
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
161.75
|21.25
|3,017.96
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
651.7
|27.98
|2,607.44
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Elpro International Ltd
ELPROINTL
107.35
|32.29
|1,805.8
|22.52
|0.56
|108.98
|114.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.