Summary

Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, Company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of M/s Jet Infotech Indias, a partnership firm as a going concern through an Agreement for Sell and Purchase dated September 27, 2001 entered into by and between M/s Jet Infotech Indias and the Company. M/s Jet Infotech Indias carried out the business of computer education and training until 2001 as a partnership firm as per the provisions of the Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jet Infraventure Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion to Public Limited dated August 19, 2014 was issued and the name of Company was changed to Jet Infraventure Limited. Rajul Shah, Promoter of the Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on May 18, 2006. Rajul Ramesh Shah HUF, Promoter of our Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on March 28, 2011. Rajul Shah, Pramoda Shah and Rajul Shah HUF, Promoters of the Company acquired further equity shares in the Company and since then, Company engaged in the business of Real Estate / Real Estate Development including Construction. Company is a growing real estate development co

