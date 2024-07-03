iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Infraventure Ltd Share Price

39.48
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:18:00 AM

  • Open39.48
  • Day's High39.48
  • 52 Wk High45.99
  • Prev. Close37.6
  • Day's Low39.48
  • 52 Wk Low 8.5
  • Turnover (lac)14.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.77
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Jet Infraventure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

39.48

Prev. Close

37.6

Turnover(Lac.)

14.21

Day's High

39.48

Day's Low

39.48

52 Week's High

45.99

52 Week's Low

8.5

Book Value

16.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.69

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Jet Infraventure Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jet Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jet Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.70%

Non-Promoter- 85.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jet Infraventure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.19

2.1

2.1

2.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.47

3.5

3.45

3.41

Net Worth

5.66

5.6

5.55

5.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.43

2.32

2.53

yoy growth (%)

-65.63

-81.21

-8.22

-63.8

Raw materials

-0.03

0.08

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

24.95

18.72

0.49

1.79

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.84

-0.91

-0.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.43

0.17

0.21

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.03

-0.05

-0.08

Working capital

-0.21

-0.67

-1.19

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.63

-81.21

-8.22

-63.8

Op profit growth

-22.45

89.71

257.21

-147.09

EBIT growth

-20.45

-151.54

-17.54

-7.24

Net profit growth

-3.91

-448.9

-10.07

-57.74

No Record Found

Jet Infraventure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jet Infraventure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

George Mattappilly

Managing Director

Rajul Shah

Independent Director

Haresh Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krunal Shah

Director

Riddhi Shah

Independent Director

Dipesh Maru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jet Infraventure Ltd

Summary

Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, Company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of M/s Jet Infotech Indias, a partnership firm as a going concern through an Agreement for Sell and Purchase dated September 27, 2001 entered into by and between M/s Jet Infotech Indias and the Company. M/s Jet Infotech Indias carried out the business of computer education and training until 2001 as a partnership firm as per the provisions of the Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jet Infraventure Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion to Public Limited dated August 19, 2014 was issued and the name of Company was changed to Jet Infraventure Limited. Rajul Shah, Promoter of the Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on May 18, 2006. Rajul Ramesh Shah HUF, Promoter of our Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on March 28, 2011. Rajul Shah, Pramoda Shah and Rajul Shah HUF, Promoters of the Company acquired further equity shares in the Company and since then, Company engaged in the business of Real Estate / Real Estate Development including Construction. Company is a growing real estate development co
Company FAQs

What is the Jet Solar Ltd share price today?

The Jet Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹39.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jet Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jet Solar Ltd is 0 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jet Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹45.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jet Solar Ltd?

Jet Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.11%, 3 Years at 1.89%, 1 Year at 253.38%, 6 Month at 84.59%, 3 Month at 36.48% and 1 Month at 45.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jet Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jet Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Infraventure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

