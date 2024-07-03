SectorConstruction
Open₹39.48
Prev. Close₹37.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.21
Day's High₹39.48
Day's Low₹39.48
52 Week's High₹45.99
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹16.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.69
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.19
2.1
2.1
2.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.47
3.5
3.45
3.41
Net Worth
5.66
5.6
5.55
5.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.43
2.32
2.53
yoy growth (%)
-65.63
-81.21
-8.22
-63.8
Raw materials
-0.03
0.08
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
24.95
18.72
0.49
1.79
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.84
-0.91
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.43
0.17
0.21
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.03
-0.05
-0.08
Working capital
-0.21
-0.67
-1.19
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.63
-81.21
-8.22
-63.8
Op profit growth
-22.45
89.71
257.21
-147.09
EBIT growth
-20.45
-151.54
-17.54
-7.24
Net profit growth
-3.91
-448.9
-10.07
-57.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
George Mattappilly
Managing Director
Rajul Shah
Independent Director
Haresh Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krunal Shah
Director
Riddhi Shah
Independent Director
Dipesh Maru
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jet Infraventure Ltd
Summary
Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, Company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of M/s Jet Infotech Indias, a partnership firm as a going concern through an Agreement for Sell and Purchase dated September 27, 2001 entered into by and between M/s Jet Infotech Indias and the Company. M/s Jet Infotech Indias carried out the business of computer education and training until 2001 as a partnership firm as per the provisions of the Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jet Infraventure Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion to Public Limited dated August 19, 2014 was issued and the name of Company was changed to Jet Infraventure Limited. Rajul Shah, Promoter of the Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on May 18, 2006. Rajul Ramesh Shah HUF, Promoter of our Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on March 28, 2011. Rajul Shah, Pramoda Shah and Rajul Shah HUF, Promoters of the Company acquired further equity shares in the Company and since then, Company engaged in the business of Real Estate / Real Estate Development including Construction. Company is a growing real estate development co
Read More
The Jet Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹39.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jet Solar Ltd is 0 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Solar Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹45.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jet Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.11%, 3 Years at 1.89%, 1 Year at 253.38%, 6 Month at 84.59%, 3 Month at 36.48% and 1 Month at 45.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.