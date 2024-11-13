Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Jet Infraventure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations as amended from time to time that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024 has considered, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. Un-Audited Financials Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Re-Submission of Statement of Assets & Liabilities for half year ended 30/09/2024 in revise requisite format. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 09.10.2024 (A) Allotted 24,60,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each on Preferential Allotment Basis at the offer price of Rs. 21/- and (B) Allotted 29,12,000 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares on Preferential Allotment Basis.

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024, passed the resolution to approve the proposed change in the name of the Company from Jet Infraventure Limited to Jet Solar Limited, subject to members and other approvals.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Jet Infraventure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Evaluate the raising of funds and any other item with the approval of Chairman of Meeting. Subject to necessary approvals, Approved Raising of funds by way of (a) issue of 27,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Non-Promoter on preferential allotment basis at offer price of Rs. 21.00/- each, (b) issue of 34,88,000 Convertible Warrants to Non-Promoter on preferential allotment basis at offer price of Rs. 21.00/- each and approved Notice of Annual General Meeting of Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares under the provisions of Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder, each as amended (the Preferential Issue)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024