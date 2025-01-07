Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.43
2.32
2.53
yoy growth (%)
-65.63
-81.21
-8.22
-63.8
Raw materials
-0.03
0.08
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
24.95
18.72
0.49
1.79
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.84
-0.91
-0.98
As % of sales
283.98
193.62
39.18
38.81
Other costs
-0.24
-0.38
-1.78
-1.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
161.55
89.26
76.56
67.15
Operating profit
-0.55
-0.71
-0.37
-0.1
OPM
-370.49
-164.16
-16.25
-4.17
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.16
-0.35
-0.42
Other income
0.35
0.46
0.91
0.75
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.43
0.17
0.21
Taxes
0
0.03
-0.05
-0.08
Tax rate
-0.13
-7.39
-32.92
-39.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-0.4
0.11
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
-0.4
0.11
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-3.91
-448.9
-10.07
-57.74
NPM
-259.66
-92.86
4.99
5.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.