Jet Infraventure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.43

2.32

2.53

yoy growth (%)

-65.63

-81.21

-8.22

-63.8

Raw materials

-0.03

0.08

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

24.95

18.72

0.49

1.79

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.84

-0.91

-0.98

As % of sales

283.98

193.62

39.18

38.81

Other costs

-0.24

-0.38

-1.78

-1.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

161.55

89.26

76.56

67.15

Operating profit

-0.55

-0.71

-0.37

-0.1

OPM

-370.49

-164.16

-16.25

-4.17

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.16

-0.35

-0.42

Other income

0.35

0.46

0.91

0.75

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.43

0.17

0.21

Taxes

0

0.03

-0.05

-0.08

Tax rate

-0.13

-7.39

-32.92

-39.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.38

-0.4

0.11

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.38

-0.4

0.11

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-3.91

-448.9

-10.07

-57.74

NPM

-259.66

-92.86

4.99

5.1

