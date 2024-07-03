Jet Infraventure Ltd Summary

Jet Infraventure Limited, was incorporated as Jet Info (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, Company acquired the business, assets and liabilities of M/s Jet Infotech Indias, a partnership firm as a going concern through an Agreement for Sell and Purchase dated September 27, 2001 entered into by and between M/s Jet Infotech Indias and the Company. M/s Jet Infotech Indias carried out the business of computer education and training until 2001 as a partnership firm as per the provisions of the Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jet Infraventure Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Thereafter, the status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a Certificate of Incorporation upon Conversion to Public Limited dated August 19, 2014 was issued and the name of Company was changed to Jet Infraventure Limited. Rajul Shah, Promoter of the Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on May 18, 2006. Rajul Ramesh Shah HUF, Promoter of our Company, first acquired equity shares in the Company on March 28, 2011. Rajul Shah, Pramoda Shah and Rajul Shah HUF, Promoters of the Company acquired further equity shares in the Company and since then, Company engaged in the business of Real Estate / Real Estate Development including Construction. Company is a growing real estate development company headquartered in Mumbai in residential projects. It created a strong footing in the States of Maharashtra and Gujarat for executing residential projects by developing projects featuring apt model of execution. The Company focus on developing projects on affordable pricing, to prospective customers, without compromising on quality construction and this is ensured by experienced project execution team and insightful architectures appointed independently.The Company came up with a public issue of 3,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.5 Crore in September, 2014. The Company has completed Residential/Commercial Projects including Jet Excellency, Navsari, Gujarat; Sai Residency, Alibaug, Shree Samartha, Alibaug,in Maharashtra and Nandanvan Business Centre, Kandivali, Mumbai, Maharshtra in 2015-16. In 2016-17, it completed residential project Samarth Residency at Alibaug.