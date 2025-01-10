Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 23rd Annual Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Summary

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Sales & other Income 60.87 63.81 Expenditure 54.92 58.18 Profit/(Loss) before tax 5.95 5.62 Tax 0 0 Profit/(Loss) after tax 5.95 5.62

Review of Operations

During the year under review, revenue of the Company was Rs. 60.87 lakhs as compared Rs. 63.81 lakhs in the corresponding previous year.

Transfer to reserves

The Companys reserves & surplus is Rs. 146.70 lakhs as compared to Rs. 350.35 lakhs in the corresponding previous year. During the period under consideration the Company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio 1:1 by capitalizing reserves of Rs. 209.60 Lakhs.

Dividend

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend on equity shares for the year under review.

Share Capital

The paid up share capital of the Company is Rs. 4,19,20,000/- (Rs. Four Crores Nineteen Lakhs Twenty Thousand only) as on March 31, 2024.

The authorised share capital of company is Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Five Crore Fifty Lakhs) divided into 45,96,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and 9,04,000 Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

During the period under consideration the Company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio 1:1 by capitalizing reserves of Rs. 2,09,60,000/-.

The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has issued any Sweat Equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold any convertible instruments of the Company.

Dematerialization of Shares

All the Equity Shares of the Company are in dematerialized form with either of the depositories viz. NSDL and CDSL. The ISIN No. allotted is INE155R01018.

Change in Nature of Business

There has been no change in the nature of business carried out by the Company during the year.

Management Discussion & Analysis Reports

The Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition, including the results of operations of the Company for the year under review as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is provided as a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

Finance

Cash and Bank Balance as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 7.30 lakhs. The company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

Deposits

There was no deposit accepted by the Company within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder at the beginning of the year. The Company has not invited or accepted deposit during the year and there was no deposit which remained un-paid or unclaimed at the end of the year.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined by the Audit Committee. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Managing Director. The Accounts Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Since your Company does not own manufacturing facility, the particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption stipulated as per Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable. There were no foreign exchange earnings / outgo during the year.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company Mrs. Riddhi Shah, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and offers himself for re- appointment. Their profile is provided in Annexure II to the Notice.

Declaration by an Independent Director(s)

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of Annual Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is also posted on the website of the Company under Investors Relation Section.

Meetings of the Board

Five (5) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year, the details of which are provided in Report on Corporate Governance. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. Separate meeting of Independent Directors, pursuant to Section 149 (7) read with Schedule VI of the Companies Act, 2013 was held on 20th February, 2024.

Directors Responsibility Statement As Required Under Section 134(3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013

The Directors state that: -

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b. The selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the judgments and estimates made by them are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit for the year ended on that date;

c. The proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Related Party Contracts or Arrangements

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business.

The particulars of Contract or Arrangement in Form AOC-2 as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) is annexed to this Board Report as Annexure ‘A. The Company do not have any holding or subsidiary company hence disclosure under A of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions has been published on the Companys website (www.jetinfra.com) under the "Investor" section.

Subsidiary Companies

The Company does not have any subsidiary.

Code of Conduct

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.jetinfra.com.

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy (WBP) to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. Whistle Blower Policy is available on the Companys website.

Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance beyond threshold limit mentioned in the policy for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Company Secretary is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

Audit Committee

The details pertaining to composition of Audit Committee are included in Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this annual report.

Statutory Auditor

M/s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number 106456W), were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company, for a period of 5 years, to hold office from conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2023-24. In terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions, the Company can appoint or reappoint an audit firm as statutory auditors for not more than 2 (two) terms of 5 (five) consecutive years. M/s. Mittal & Associates is eligible for reappointment for a further period of five years. Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2024, approved the reappointment of M/s. Mittal & Associates as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2028-29.

Secretarial Audit and Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the requirement to take the Secretarial Audit Report from the Pear Review Practicing Company Secretary, the Company has appointed Ms. Pooja Malkan, Company Secretary in Practice (COP 28365 & PR No. 3488/2023) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as Annexure ‘B to this Report and there are certain qualifications, management explanation of which is given in the report.

Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013 M/s Sanjay Kadam & Associates, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Internal Auditors of Company.

Cost Auditors

Provisions for Cost Auditor are not applicable to your company.

Listing

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited. The Company has made payment of Annual Listing Fees and other compliance fees.

Annual Return

The details forming part of the extract of Annual Return is form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as Annexure "C". The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 shall be also available on the Companys website at www.jetinfra.com

Statutory Disclosures

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing regulations.

Risk Management

The Company has a well-defined risk management framework in place. The Company has established procedures to periodically place before the Audit Committee and the Board, the risk assessment and minimization procedures being followed by the Company and steps taken by it to mitigate these risks.

Particulars of Employees

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annual Report and is marked as Annexure ‘D to this Report.

Further during the year, no employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Corporate Governance

The Company does not fall under purview of Regulations of Corporate Governance pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. However, the same is applicable as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company is fully compliant with the applicable provision and the Company is committed to ensure compliance with all modification within prescribed norms under Companies Act, 2013. Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate practices, a separate section on Corporate Governance is provided as part of this Annual Report.

Committee and Policy under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee under and as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no instance of compliant or report under the said Act was registered in any of the units of the Company.

Corporate Social Responsibility

As per the Section 134 (o) Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to our Company.

Industrial Relations

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with contractor and employees at all levels.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code:

No application has ever been filed against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

One Time Settlement with Banks:

The Company has not borrowed any monies from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, there is no question of any onetime settlement with the banks or financial institutions.

Additional Disclosures under Companies Act, 2013: a) The Company has not issued any bonus shares, sweat equity shares, shares with differential voting rights and equity shares on rights basis during the year under review. b) The Company does not accept any deposit from its public. c) No material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report. d) There was no change in the nature of business during the year under review. e) The provisions regarding receipt of remuneration or commission from holding or subsidiary of the Company are not applicable and hence, the disclosure under Section 197(14) is not required. f) The Company has not received any complaints under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. g) No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future. h) The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.

Acknowledgements

The Board of Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support extended by the Companys bankers, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Local Authorities, business associates, clients, consultants, auditors, shareholders and the employees of the Company for their continued co-operation and support. Company and look forward to their continued support. The Directors also thank the members for continuing their support and confidence in the Company and its management.