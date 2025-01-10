JK Agri Genetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.64
4.64
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.39
126
137.4
130.73
Net Worth
110.03
130.64
142.04
135.37
Minority Interest
Debt
32.16
40.36
31.8
26.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.45
2.46
2.37
2.57
Total Liabilities
144.64
173.46
176.21
164.43
Fixed Assets
48.48
39.16
30.64
33.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.61
50.64
19.03
22.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.2
22.51
17.98
18.71
Networking Capital
3.61
55.81
77.41
62.45
Inventories
105.7
137.45
136.04
124.69
Inventory Days
201.97
203.37
Sundry Debtors
52.18
69.87
103.55
76.86
Debtor Days
153.73
125.36
Other Current Assets
8.7
8.47
8.83
7.44
Sundry Creditors
-78.54
-94.95
-109.22
-89.8
Creditor Days
162.15
146.47
Other Current Liabilities
-84.42
-65.03
-61.79
-56.74
Cash
4.72
5.34
31.14
27.18
Total Assets
144.63
173.46
176.2
164.43
