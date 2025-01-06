iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Agri Genetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

443.85
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025

JK Agri Genetics FINANCIALS

JK Agri Genetics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.25

13.87

-16.33

16.53

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.52

-3.74

-2.75

Tax paid

-2.52

-2.84

5.57

-4.55

Working capital

19.91

-9.8

11.72

22.56

Other operating items

Operating

24.2

-2.3

-2.78

31.79

Capital expenditure

0.71

0.38

5.33

0.92

Free cash flow

24.92

-1.92

2.54

32.71

Equity raised

260.39

230.71

200.74

144.77

Investing

-3.79

22.82

0

0

Financing

12.49

-8.01

35.8

16.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.44

Net in cash

294.02

243.6

239.09

195.69

