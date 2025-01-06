JK Agri Genetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.25
13.87
-16.33
16.53
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.52
-3.74
-2.75
Tax paid
-2.52
-2.84
5.57
-4.55
Working capital
19.91
-9.8
11.72
22.56
Other operating items
Operating
24.2
-2.3
-2.78
31.79
Capital expenditure
0.71
0.38
5.33
0.92
Free cash flow
24.92
-1.92
2.54
32.71
Equity raised
260.39
230.71
200.74
144.77
Investing
-3.79
22.82
0
0
Financing
12.49
-8.01
35.8
16.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.44
Net in cash
294.02
243.6
239.09
195.69
