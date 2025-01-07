iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Agri Genetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

443
(1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

245.84

223.77

179.97

202.33

yoy growth (%)

9.86

24.33

-11.05

6.19

Raw materials

-124.32

-114.21

-104.03

-89.96

As % of sales

50.57

51.04

57.8

44.46

Employee costs

-37.3

-33.55

-31.67

-29.92

As % of sales

15.17

14.99

17.6

14.78

Other costs

-69.01

-55.24

-48.6

-55.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.07

24.68

27

27.48

Operating profit

15.19

20.76

-4.34

26.83

OPM

6.18

9.27

-2.41

13.26

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.52

-3.74

-2.75

Interest expense

-5.56

-6.44

-8.79

-8.09

Other income

4.05

3.08

0.54

0.54

Profit before tax

10.25

13.87

-16.33

16.53

Taxes

-2.52

-2.84

5.57

-4.55

Tax rate

-24.61

-20.51

-34.13

-27.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.73

11.02

-10.75

11.98

Exceptional items

0

-3.85

0

0

Net profit

7.73

7.17

-10.75

11.98

yoy growth (%)

7.82

-166.64

-189.75

-1.63

NPM

3.14

3.2

-5.97

5.92

