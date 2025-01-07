Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
245.84
223.77
179.97
202.33
yoy growth (%)
9.86
24.33
-11.05
6.19
Raw materials
-124.32
-114.21
-104.03
-89.96
As % of sales
50.57
51.04
57.8
44.46
Employee costs
-37.3
-33.55
-31.67
-29.92
As % of sales
15.17
14.99
17.6
14.78
Other costs
-69.01
-55.24
-48.6
-55.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.07
24.68
27
27.48
Operating profit
15.19
20.76
-4.34
26.83
OPM
6.18
9.27
-2.41
13.26
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.52
-3.74
-2.75
Interest expense
-5.56
-6.44
-8.79
-8.09
Other income
4.05
3.08
0.54
0.54
Profit before tax
10.25
13.87
-16.33
16.53
Taxes
-2.52
-2.84
5.57
-4.55
Tax rate
-24.61
-20.51
-34.13
-27.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.73
11.02
-10.75
11.98
Exceptional items
0
-3.85
0
0
Net profit
7.73
7.17
-10.75
11.98
yoy growth (%)
7.82
-166.64
-189.75
-1.63
NPM
3.14
3.2
-5.97
5.92
