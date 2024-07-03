SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹446.7
Prev. Close₹446.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.13
Day's High₹449.95
Day's Low₹446.7
52 Week's High₹649
52 Week's Low₹360
Book Value₹226.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)207.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.64
4.64
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.39
126
137.4
130.73
Net Worth
110.03
130.64
142.04
135.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
245.84
223.77
179.97
202.33
yoy growth (%)
9.86
24.33
-11.05
6.19
Raw materials
-124.32
-114.21
-104.03
-89.96
As % of sales
50.57
51.04
57.8
44.46
Employee costs
-37.3
-33.55
-31.67
-29.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.25
13.87
-16.33
16.53
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.52
-3.74
-2.75
Tax paid
-2.52
-2.84
5.57
-4.55
Working capital
19.91
-9.8
11.72
22.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.86
24.33
-11.05
6.19
Op profit growth
-26.8
-578.27
-116.17
3.16
EBIT growth
-22.15
-369.36
-130.62
1.56
Net profit growth
7.82
-166.64
-189.75
-1.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Raghupati Singhania
Managing Director
Vikrampati Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoop Singh Gusain
Non Executive Director
Swati Singhania
Independent Director
ABHIMANYU JHAVER
Independent Director
Ajay Srivastava
Independent Director
RAJ KUMAR JAIN
President & Whole-time Dir.
Kuldeep Kumar Pandit
Independent Director
Kalpataru Tripathy
Independent Director
Mudit Kumar
Summary
JK Agri Genetics Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 2000. The company is mainly agri-genetics engaged in research and development, production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like Cotton, Maize, Paddy, Pearl Millet, Sorghum , Mustard, Wheat, Sorghum Sudan grass, Tomato, Okra, Chillies and other vegetable seeds. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Telangana and at Ranpur, in Kota District of Rajasthan.Currently, the company has production, processing and R&D facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. The in-house R&D facilities located at Ranga Reddy District in Telangana are recognized by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and also established its state-of-the-art biotech laboratory, with facilities for tissue culture, transgenic crop development, molecular biology, molecular breeding, radio isotope laboratory, molecular QC laboratory, Insectory and large containment green houses. The company achieved unique distinction of being the first Indian Company commercializing Bt. Cotton with indigenous GM Technology in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The company has an extensive marketing network with loyal and committed distributors and dealers pan India. The commercial production commenced in March 1990. However, the Seed Undertaking got transferred to and vested in t
The JK Agri Genetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹446.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹207.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is 0 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Agri Genetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹360 and ₹649 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JK Agri Genetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.56%, 3 Years at -9.58%, 1 Year at 7.63%, 6 Month at 3.80%, 3 Month at 2.86% and 1 Month at -0.78%.
