JK Agri Genetics Ltd Share Price

446.7
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open446.7
  • Day's High449.95
  • 52 Wk High649
  • Prev. Close446.7
  • Day's Low446.7
  • 52 Wk Low 360
  • Turnover (lac)2.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value226.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)207.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JK Agri Genetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

446.7

Prev. Close

446.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.13

Day's High

449.95

Day's Low

446.7

52 Week's High

649

52 Week's Low

360

Book Value

226.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

207.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JK Agri Genetics Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

JK Agri Genetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JK Agri Genetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JK Agri Genetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.64

4.64

4.64

4.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.39

126

137.4

130.73

Net Worth

110.03

130.64

142.04

135.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

245.84

223.77

179.97

202.33

yoy growth (%)

9.86

24.33

-11.05

6.19

Raw materials

-124.32

-114.21

-104.03

-89.96

As % of sales

50.57

51.04

57.8

44.46

Employee costs

-37.3

-33.55

-31.67

-29.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.25

13.87

-16.33

16.53

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.52

-3.74

-2.75

Tax paid

-2.52

-2.84

5.57

-4.55

Working capital

19.91

-9.8

11.72

22.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.86

24.33

-11.05

6.19

Op profit growth

-26.8

-578.27

-116.17

3.16

EBIT growth

-22.15

-369.36

-130.62

1.56

Net profit growth

7.82

-166.64

-189.75

-1.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JK Agri Genetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JK Agri Genetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Raghupati Singhania

Managing Director

Vikrampati Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoop Singh Gusain

Non Executive Director

Swati Singhania

Independent Director

ABHIMANYU JHAVER

Independent Director

Ajay Srivastava

Independent Director

RAJ KUMAR JAIN

President & Whole-time Dir.

Kuldeep Kumar Pandit

Independent Director

Kalpataru Tripathy

Independent Director

Mudit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JK Agri Genetics Ltd

Summary

JK Agri Genetics Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 2000. The company is mainly agri-genetics engaged in research and development, production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like Cotton, Maize, Paddy, Pearl Millet, Sorghum , Mustard, Wheat, Sorghum Sudan grass, Tomato, Okra, Chillies and other vegetable seeds. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Telangana and at Ranpur, in Kota District of Rajasthan.Currently, the company has production, processing and R&D facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. The in-house R&D facilities located at Ranga Reddy District in Telangana are recognized by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and also established its state-of-the-art biotech laboratory, with facilities for tissue culture, transgenic crop development, molecular biology, molecular breeding, radio isotope laboratory, molecular QC laboratory, Insectory and large containment green houses. The company achieved unique distinction of being the first Indian Company commercializing Bt. Cotton with indigenous GM Technology in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The company has an extensive marketing network with loyal and committed distributors and dealers pan India. The commercial production commenced in March 1990. However, the Seed Undertaking got transferred to and vested in t
Company FAQs

What is the JK Agri Genetics Ltd share price today?

The JK Agri Genetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹446.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹207.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JK Agri Genetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is 0 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Agri Genetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is ₹360 and ₹649 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JK Agri Genetics Ltd?

JK Agri Genetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.56%, 3 Years at -9.58%, 1 Year at 7.63%, 6 Month at 3.80%, 3 Month at 2.86% and 1 Month at -0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JK Agri Genetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JK Agri Genetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Agri Genetics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

