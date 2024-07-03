JK Agri Genetics Ltd Summary

JK Agri Genetics Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 2000. The company is mainly agri-genetics engaged in research and development, production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like Cotton, Maize, Paddy, Pearl Millet, Sorghum , Mustard, Wheat, Sorghum Sudan grass, Tomato, Okra, Chillies and other vegetable seeds. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Telangana and at Ranpur, in Kota District of Rajasthan.Currently, the company has production, processing and R&D facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. The in-house R&D facilities located at Ranga Reddy District in Telangana are recognized by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and also established its state-of-the-art biotech laboratory, with facilities for tissue culture, transgenic crop development, molecular biology, molecular breeding, radio isotope laboratory, molecular QC laboratory, Insectory and large containment green houses. The company achieved unique distinction of being the first Indian Company commercializing Bt. Cotton with indigenous GM Technology in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The company has an extensive marketing network with loyal and committed distributors and dealers pan India. The commercial production commenced in March 1990. However, the Seed Undertaking got transferred to and vested in this company pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger, sanctioned by the Honble High Court, Calcutta and the said Scheme became operative with effect from 01 April, 2005.During the year 2017-18, the company launched few crops like onion and radish, etc. to complement its basket of offering in vegetable seeds category.In 2022, the Company introduced new hybrids in Hot pepper & Okra. In 2023, the Company introduced a new hybrid JKCH-9555 in big boll segment.