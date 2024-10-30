Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

JK Agri Genetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 30th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

JK Agri Genetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

JK Agri Genetics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 And Recommendation Of Final Dividend If Any For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on 20th May 2024 The Board has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended 31 st March 2024 Audited Financial Financial Results for the quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 Recommended the appointment of M/S Lodha & Co. LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company Resignation of Chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024