JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.41
0.29
0.1
0.04
Net Worth
7.9
7.78
7.59
7.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
7.9
7.78
7.6
7.56
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.08
0.11
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.05
Networking Capital
7.82
7.63
7.46
7.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.36
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.97
7.82
7.78
7.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.2
-0.68
-0.11
Cash
0
0.06
0.01
0
Total Assets
7.9
7.8
7.61
7.57
