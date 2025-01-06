JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.06
0.03
0.1
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Working capital
0.81
-1.18
-0.42
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.79
-1.24
-0.41
0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0.33
0.01
0.1
Free cash flow
0.79
-0.91
-0.4
0.13
Equity raised
1.52
0.39
-0.33
-0.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.01
0.05
0.09
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.3
-0.46
-0.64
-0.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.