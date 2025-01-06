Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
2.81
3.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.87
-22.54
486.65
Raw materials
0
-0.44
-2.46
-2.88
As % of sales
0
12,975.58
87.57
79.4
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.2
-0.18
-0.14
As % of sales
0
6,174.11
6.67
4.11
Other costs
-0.24
-0.44
-0.42
-0.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
12,995
15.24
18.81
Operating profit
-0.29
-1.08
-0.26
-0.08
OPM
0
-32,044.7
-9.48
-2.34
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
-0.03
0
Other income
0.42
1.21
0.45
0.17
Profit before tax
0.06
0.03
0.1
0.03
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Tax rate
-41.01
-32.24
-40.26
-53.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.02
0.06
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.02
0.06
0.01
yoy growth (%)
60.66
-64.75
286.86
-108.01
NPM
0
648.23
2.22
0.44
