JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.94
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

2.81

3.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.87

-22.54

486.65

Raw materials

0

-0.44

-2.46

-2.88

As % of sales

0

12,975.58

87.57

79.4

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.18

-0.14

As % of sales

0

6,174.11

6.67

4.11

Other costs

-0.24

-0.44

-0.42

-0.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

12,995

15.24

18.81

Operating profit

-0.29

-1.08

-0.26

-0.08

OPM

0

-32,044.7

-9.48

-2.34

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

-0.03

0

Other income

0.42

1.21

0.45

0.17

Profit before tax

0.06

0.03

0.1

0.03

Taxes

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Tax rate

-41.01

-32.24

-40.26

-53.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.02

0.06

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.02

0.06

0.01

yoy growth (%)

60.66

-64.75

286.86

-108.01

NPM

0

648.23

2.22

0.44

