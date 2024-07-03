Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹5.16
Prev. Close₹5.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹5.2
Day's Low₹5.15
52 Week's High₹5.97
52 Week's Low₹3.51
Book Value₹10.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.37
P/E30.59
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.41
0.29
0.1
0.04
Net Worth
7.9
7.78
7.59
7.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
2.81
3.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.87
-22.54
486.65
Raw materials
0
-0.44
-2.46
-2.88
As % of sales
0
12,975.58
87.57
79.4
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.2
-0.18
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.06
0.03
0.1
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
-0.01
Working capital
0.81
-1.18
-0.42
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.87
-22.54
486.65
Op profit growth
-73.19
307.98
213.86
-83.63
EBIT growth
78.38
-74.07
299.39
-112.04
Net profit growth
60.66
-64.75
286.86
-108.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Meena Agarwal
Director & CFO
Nikita Shrivastava
Independent Director
Manish Chandra
Executive Director
Harit Garg
Additional Director
Harish
Additional Director
Indrawati
Additional Director
Chirag
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd
Summary
JLA Infraville Shoppers Limited was incorporated in October, 2013. The Company is engaged in the operations of online trading and retailing of range of products including fabrics, clothing, furnishings, electronics and computers and its accessories, surgical instruments and Hearing Aid Accessories. In October, 2014, the Company brought an issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore. The Company is a start-up in the E-Commerce Industry. Company is also venturing into Real Estate business which shall include inter alia purchase of land, its development and further sale. It offer the wide range of choices in every conceivable product category. These categories include Electronics &Technology, Flowers & Fragrances, Music & Movies, Home & Garden, Beauty & Fashion, Jewelry, Computer & Software, Kitchen & appliances, Faiths & Beliefs, Games & Toys, Health& Personal care. The friendly user interface and unique features on the website helps it to stand out from the immense cluster of other websites in the same trade. The supply chain makes it even more competitive in the fast growing e-commerce market, the quick and safe delivery of goods prove to be an additional strength of the Company.
The JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is ₹3.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is 30.59 and 0.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹5.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.99%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at -3.70%, 6 Month at 16.07%, 3 Month at 17.65% and 1 Month at 22.35%.
