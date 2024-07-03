iifl-logo-icon 1
JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Share Price

5.2
(-4.06%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open5.16
  • Day's High5.2
  • 52 Wk High5.97
  • Prev. Close5.42
  • Day's Low5.15
  • 52 Wk Low 3.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E30.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.62
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

5.16

Prev. Close

5.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.78

Day's High

5.2

Day's Low

5.15

52 Week's High

5.97

52 Week's Low

3.51

Book Value

10.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.37

P/E

30.59

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.21%

Non-Promoter- 99.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.41

0.29

0.1

0.04

Net Worth

7.9

7.78

7.59

7.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

2.81

3.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.87

-22.54

486.65

Raw materials

0

-0.44

-2.46

-2.88

As % of sales

0

12,975.58

87.57

79.4

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.18

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.06

0.03

0.1

0.03

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

-0.01

Working capital

0.81

-1.18

-0.42

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.87

-22.54

486.65

Op profit growth

-73.19

307.98

213.86

-83.63

EBIT growth

78.38

-74.07

299.39

-112.04

Net profit growth

60.66

-64.75

286.86

-108.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Meena Agarwal

Director & CFO

Nikita Shrivastava

Independent Director

Manish Chandra

Executive Director

Harit Garg

Additional Director

Harish

Additional Director

Indrawati

Additional Director

Chirag

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd

Summary

JLA Infraville Shoppers Limited was incorporated in October, 2013. The Company is engaged in the operations of online trading and retailing of range of products including fabrics, clothing, furnishings, electronics and computers and its accessories, surgical instruments and Hearing Aid Accessories. In October, 2014, the Company brought an issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore. The Company is a start-up in the E-Commerce Industry. Company is also venturing into Real Estate business which shall include inter alia purchase of land, its development and further sale. It offer the wide range of choices in every conceivable product category. These categories include Electronics &Technology, Flowers & Fragrances, Music & Movies, Home & Garden, Beauty & Fashion, Jewelry, Computer & Software, Kitchen & appliances, Faiths & Beliefs, Games & Toys, Health& Personal care. The friendly user interface and unique features on the website helps it to stand out from the immense cluster of other websites in the same trade. The supply chain makes it even more competitive in the fast growing e-commerce market, the quick and safe delivery of goods prove to be an additional strength of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd share price today?

The JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is ₹3.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is 30.59 and 0.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹5.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd?

JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.99%, 3 Years at 13.36%, 1 Year at -3.70%, 6 Month at 16.07%, 3 Month at 17.65% and 1 Month at 22.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

