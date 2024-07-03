Summary

JLA Infraville Shoppers Limited was incorporated in October, 2013. The Company is engaged in the operations of online trading and retailing of range of products including fabrics, clothing, furnishings, electronics and computers and its accessories, surgical instruments and Hearing Aid Accessories. In October, 2014, the Company brought an issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore. The Company is a start-up in the E-Commerce Industry. Company is also venturing into Real Estate business which shall include inter alia purchase of land, its development and further sale. It offer the wide range of choices in every conceivable product category. These categories include Electronics &Technology, Flowers & Fragrances, Music & Movies, Home & Garden, Beauty & Fashion, Jewelry, Computer & Software, Kitchen & appliances, Faiths & Beliefs, Games & Toys, Health& Personal care. The friendly user interface and unique features on the website helps it to stand out from the immense cluster of other websites in the same trade. The supply chain makes it even more competitive in the fast growing e-commerce market, the quick and safe delivery of goods prove to be an additional strength of the Company.

