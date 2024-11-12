|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12.11.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUATER/ HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING RESUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 18.10.2024 CONTAINING THE DETAILS OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 22.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result or the half year and year ended on 31 March 2024 and any other matter with permission of the chair. Audited Financial results for the half year and year ended on 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Intimation under regulation of 30 (LODR) pursuant to Resignation of Managing Director of the Company with effect from 15th May,2024
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Intimation of Resignation of Mrs.Nikita Shrivastava from the designation of Director cum CFO with effect from 10th May,2024. Intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Kushal Maheshwari (A68878) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from 10th May,2024. Intimation regarding Appointment of Mrs. Suneeta Devi as an Additional Director and CFO with effect from 10th May 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 FOR CHANGE IN ADDRESS AT WHICH THE BOOKS OF ACCOUNT ARE TO BE MAINTAINED
