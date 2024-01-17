|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|23 May 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|Book Closure: In connection with the afbresaid payn-rent of dividend the Board has approved to close the Share Transfer Books and Register of-Members of the Ccrmpany from Saturday, 7tl September 2024 to Saturday, 14th September 2024 (both days inclusive).
Invest wise with Expert advice
