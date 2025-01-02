iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.52
(-4.96%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd

Jointeca Educati FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.98

-0.99

-0.59

-1.23

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.81

-0.89

-1.67

Tax paid

0.18

0.01

0.06

0.15

Working capital

-0.19

-0.26

-0.95

-0.86

Other operating items

Operating

-1.79

-2.05

-2.37

-3.61

Capital expenditure

0

0.43

0

0.06

Free cash flow

-1.79

-1.62

-2.37

-3.55

Equity raised

1.26

3.22

4.27

6.44

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.51

0.41

0.35

0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.02

2

2.25

3.15

Jointeca Educati : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.