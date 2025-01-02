Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.98
-0.99
-0.59
-1.23
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.81
-0.89
-1.67
Tax paid
0.18
0.01
0.06
0.15
Working capital
-0.19
-0.26
-0.95
-0.86
Other operating items
Operating
-1.79
-2.05
-2.37
-3.61
Capital expenditure
0
0.43
0
0.06
Free cash flow
-1.79
-1.62
-2.37
-3.55
Equity raised
1.26
3.22
4.27
6.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.51
0.41
0.35
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.02
2
2.25
3.15
