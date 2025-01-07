Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.12
0.7
0.88
yoy growth (%)
-74.96
-82.63
-20.45
-29.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0.59
0.51
6.59
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.16
-0.21
-0.27
As % of sales
490.01
137.97
30.86
30.89
Other costs
-0.06
-0.13
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
220.23
112.95
16.99
15.72
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.18
0.36
0.41
OPM
-610.25
-151.52
51.62
46.78
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.81
-0.89
-1.67
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.05
Other income
0
0
0
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.98
-0.99
-0.59
-1.23
Taxes
0.18
0.01
0.06
0.15
Tax rate
-18.81
-1.2
-10.68
-12.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.8
-0.98
-0.52
-1.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.8
-0.98
-0.52
-1.08
yoy growth (%)
-18.25
85.43
-51.08
17.58
NPM
-2,630.57
-805.79
-75.45
-122.7
