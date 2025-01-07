iifl-logo-icon 1
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.2
(-4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.12

0.7

0.88

yoy growth (%)

-74.96

-82.63

-20.45

-29.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0.59

0.51

6.59

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.16

-0.21

-0.27

As % of sales

490.01

137.97

30.86

30.89

Other costs

-0.06

-0.13

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

220.23

112.95

16.99

15.72

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.18

0.36

0.41

OPM

-610.25

-151.52

51.62

46.78

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.81

-0.89

-1.67

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

-0.05

Other income

0

0

0

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.98

-0.99

-0.59

-1.23

Taxes

0.18

0.01

0.06

0.15

Tax rate

-18.81

-1.2

-10.68

-12.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.8

-0.98

-0.52

-1.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.8

-0.98

-0.52

-1.08

yoy growth (%)

-18.25

85.43

-51.08

17.58

NPM

-2,630.57

-805.79

-75.45

-122.7

Jointeca Educati : related Articles

No Record Found

