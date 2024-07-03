iifl-logo-icon 1
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Share Price

6.52
(-4.96%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.52
  • Day's High6.52
  • 52 Wk High14.71
  • Prev. Close6.86
  • Day's Low6.52
  • 52 Wk Low 6.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6.52

Prev. Close

6.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

6.52

Day's Low

6.52

52 Week's High

14.71

52 Week's Low

6.52

Book Value

6.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2022Mar-2022Sep-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 45.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.18

-1.31

-0.17

0.63

Net Worth

7.84

8.71

9.85

10.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.12

0.7

0.88

yoy growth (%)

-74.96

-82.63

-20.45

-29.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.05

As % of sales

0

0.59

0.51

6.59

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.16

-0.21

-0.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.98

-0.99

-0.59

-1.23

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.81

-0.89

-1.67

Tax paid

0.18

0.01

0.06

0.15

Working capital

-0.19

-0.26

-0.95

-0.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.96

-82.63

-20.45

-29.51

Op profit growth

0.84

-150.96

-12.21

-46.5

EBIT growth

-0.52

85.21

-54.43

113.01

Net profit growth

-18.25

85.43

-51.08

17.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

MORE ABOUT Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vishal Mishra

Director

Hariom Prasad Agrawal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Kumar Saxena

Independent Director

Madhu Sharma

Independent Director

Subash Chand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd

Summary

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd was originally incorporated as Jointeca Software Solutions Pvt Ltd in 2011 and later changed its name to Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. The company is providing educational ERP solutions through its software. The company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with TransNational Computer LLC, Dubai for providing complete education management solutions.
Company FAQs

What is the Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is ₹6.53 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is ₹6.52 and ₹14.71 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd?

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.17%, 3 Years at -27.77%, 1 Year at -33.06%, 6 Month at -52.89%, 3 Month at -29.21% and 1 Month at -21.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.21 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 45.39 %

