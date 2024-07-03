Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.52
Prev. Close₹6.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹6.52
Day's Low₹6.52
52 Week's High₹14.71
52 Week's Low₹6.52
Book Value₹6.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.18
-1.31
-0.17
0.63
Net Worth
7.84
8.71
9.85
10.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.12
0.7
0.88
yoy growth (%)
-74.96
-82.63
-20.45
-29.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0.59
0.51
6.59
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.16
-0.21
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.98
-0.99
-0.59
-1.23
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.81
-0.89
-1.67
Tax paid
0.18
0.01
0.06
0.15
Working capital
-0.19
-0.26
-0.95
-0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.96
-82.63
-20.45
-29.51
Op profit growth
0.84
-150.96
-12.21
-46.5
EBIT growth
-0.52
85.21
-54.43
113.01
Net profit growth
-18.25
85.43
-51.08
17.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vishal Mishra
Director
Hariom Prasad Agrawal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Kumar Saxena
Independent Director
Madhu Sharma
Independent Director
Subash Chand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd
Summary
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd was originally incorporated as Jointeca Software Solutions Pvt Ltd in 2011 and later changed its name to Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd. The company is providing educational ERP solutions through its software. The company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with TransNational Computer LLC, Dubai for providing complete education management solutions.
Read More
The Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is ₹6.53 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.96 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd is ₹6.52 and ₹14.71 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.17%, 3 Years at -27.77%, 1 Year at -33.06%, 6 Month at -52.89%, 3 Month at -29.21% and 1 Month at -21.63%.
