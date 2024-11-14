Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

We would like to inform you that M/S JPAAG & ASSOCIATES, appointed as statutory auditor of JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS LIMITED at Board Meeting held on 20th November, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. The brief particulars of the Statutory auditor of company are as under: 1. Name of firm: JPAAG & ASSOCIATES 2. FRN no. : 0013380C 3. Peer review no. : 016034 4. Designation: Statutory Auditor 5. Signing partner name: CA Kanika Gupta 6. Email Id: admin@jpaag.com 7. Address : E-217 LGF Greater Kailash New Delhi 110048 You are requested to take on record our above mentioned information for your reference and further needful. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14TH November 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the half yearly Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Chair. Further regarding closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company has already been closed and shall re-open 48 hours after the declaration of half yearly Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Thursday, 14TH November, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. Half yearly Financial Results of the Company for half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:00 PM and concluded at 7:30PM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held on Thursday, 14TH Nov, 2024 to consider interalia the following business are approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review issued by statutory Auditors of the Company for half year end on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Friday 06th September 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the financial statement along with auditor report for the year ended on 31ST March 2024. 2. To Consider and approve the Director Report of the Company for the year ended on 31ST March 2024. 3. The Notice of the 13th Annual general Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Monday September 30th 2024 at the registered office of the company. 4. To Consider and fix the remuneration of Mr. VISHAL MISHRA Managing Director of company. 5. To discuss and authorized Director on the matter of raising fund for business development. 6. To Consider and approve the ratification in Auditor firm details. Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

JOINTECA EDUCATION SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30TH May 2024 to consider interalia the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31th March 2024. 2. To consider and take note on record the Statutory Auditors report on audited financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31th March 2024 3. To Consider and approve the appointment Sweeti Shaifali and Associates as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4. To consider and approve any other business with the permission of Chair. Further the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company has already been closed and shall re-open 48 hours after the declaration of audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held today i.e May 30, 2024 commenced at 05.00 PM and Concluded at 06.30 PM have inter-alia approved the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024. We are enclosing herewith the following documents for your records as under:- a) Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. b) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. c) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulations, 2016 for unmodified Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024