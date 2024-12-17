This is to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th December 2024 at 01.00 P.M. The Notice of the EGM will be sent through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). The Notice of the EGM will be available on the website of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday 26th December, 2024 to Saturday, 28th December, 2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th December, 2024 . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) This is to confirm you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Friday 27th December 2024 started at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 pm at the Registered office of the Company. As required under Regulation 30, Part A Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of Proceeding of the EGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024) In terms of Section 107 Of The Companies Act 2013 and Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results on the resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company as declared by the Chairman for the EGM of the Company held on Friday 27th December 2024 at 1:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.12.2024)