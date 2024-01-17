|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday 26th December, 2024 to Saturday, 28th December, 2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th December, 2024 .
|BookCloser
|18 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
