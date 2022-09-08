Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT

Our Business: We are the education service providers and we offer Educational ERP solutions through our product GuruSeva and our business is concentrated mainly in the Northern Region of India. Our product Guru Seva (Educational ERP Solution) is offered both as a Desktop Application and as a service through the Software as a Service model (SaaS).

Threats: 1. Breakdown of IT infrastructure (Internal)

2. Obsolescence of technology (Internal)

3. Competition in the Market place (External)

4. Slowdown in overall economic conditions (External)

Adequacy of Internal Controls & Internal Audits:

Your Company believes in formulating adequate and effective internal control system and implementing the same to ensure that assets and interests of the Company are protected and safeguarded and reliability of accounting data and accuracy are ensured with proper checks and balances. The internal control system is improved and modified continuously to meet the changes in business conditions, statutory and accounting requirements. The Company has internal audit which is commensurate with the size of its operations.

Human Resources:

The Company has been following standard procedure for recruitment of best personnel for all the departments and is making constant and continuous efforts to retain and groom them to meet its present and future requirements. The relation between the management and staff remained very cordial during the year.

Segment - wise performance:

Your company has only one segment and entire revenue is generated from educational support activities only. Accordingly, segment reporting as required under Accounting Standard-17, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, is not applicable.

Code for Prevention of Insider Trading Practices:

As a part of code of conduct, the Company has a well defined and laid down policy approved by the Board for the prevention of insider Trading in line with SEBI Insider Trading Prohibition Regulations which is applicable to all Directors, senior management/ Employees categorized as "Designated Employees".

Safe Harbour Clause:

The statements in this document, other than factual/ historical information, contain the words or phrases such as "expect", "plan", "objective" and other similar words, which are forward looking in nature. Such forward looking statements may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from those indicated in this document. The Company is not under any obligation to update such forward looking statements after this date.