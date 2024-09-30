iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd AGM

5.89
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Jointeca Educati CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 This is to confirm you that the 13th annul general meeting of the company is was held on monday 30th september 2024 at 10. am at the registered office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) In terms of Section 107 Of The Companies Act 2013 and Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results on the resolutions passed at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company as declared by the Chairman for the 13th AGM of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) This is to confirm you that the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 started at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 pm at the Registered office of the Company. As required under Regulation 30, Part A Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of Proceeding of the AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024) I, Priyanka singh (CP NO. 23059), Prop. of Priyanka Singh & co., was appointed as a- Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Company has conducted voting through showoff hand enabling the members to cast their votes in respect of the Resolution as circulated in the Notice . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

Jointeca Educati: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.