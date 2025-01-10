JSL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.17
1.17
1.17
1.17
Preference Capital
0
0
1.93
1.93
Reserves
38.34
32.19
28.71
25.95
Net Worth
39.51
33.36
31.81
29.05
Minority Interest
Debt
3.35
2.55
0.94
1.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.84
1.72
1.06
1.05
Total Liabilities
45.7
37.63
33.81
31.97
Fixed Assets
16.31
15.78
15.59
14.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.61
1.66
0.27
5.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.31
0.37
Networking Capital
23.55
20.1
17.6
10.13
Inventories
10.96
10.45
9.27
9.9
Inventory Days
72.74
Sundry Debtors
2.46
3.25
4.32
2.86
Debtor Days
21.01
Other Current Assets
20.01
16.03
14.86
8.92
Sundry Creditors
-4.22
-3.79
-3.66
-6.61
Creditor Days
48.56
Other Current Liabilities
-5.66
-5.84
-7.19
-4.94
Cash
0.23
0.08
0.05
0.93
Total Assets
45.7
37.62
33.82
31.97
