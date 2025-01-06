iifl-logo-icon 1
JSL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

JSL Industries FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

0.76

0.35

0.7

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.61

-1.61

-1.6

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.45

-0.14

-0.19

Working capital

1.99

0.35

3.84

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

3.17

-0.95

2.42

-1.07

Capital expenditure

0.63

0.93

1.23

0.34

Free cash flow

3.81

-0.02

3.65

-0.73

Equity raised

47.17

50.47

54.27

49.33

Investing

0

-1.37

-0.03

0

Financing

0.01

-3.03

-0.14

2.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.99

46.05

57.75

50.93

