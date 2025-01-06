JSL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
0.76
0.35
0.7
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.61
-1.61
-1.6
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.45
-0.14
-0.19
Working capital
1.99
0.35
3.84
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
3.17
-0.95
2.42
-1.07
Capital expenditure
0.63
0.93
1.23
0.34
Free cash flow
3.81
-0.02
3.65
-0.73
Equity raised
47.17
50.47
54.27
49.33
Investing
0
-1.37
-0.03
0
Financing
0.01
-3.03
-0.14
2.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.99
46.05
57.75
50.93
