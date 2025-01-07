Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.67
49.1
47.63
44.83
yoy growth (%)
1.16
3.09
6.24
-6.06
Raw materials
-27.82
-29.63
-29.75
-27.16
As % of sales
56
60.34
62.46
60.58
Employee costs
-9.19
-7.84
-8.95
-8.73
As % of sales
18.5
15.97
18.8
19.48
Other costs
-7.98
-9.07
-6.27
-6.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.07
18.48
13.16
13.77
Operating profit
4.68
2.54
2.65
2.75
OPM
9.42
5.18
5.56
6.14
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.61
-1.61
-1.6
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.78
-0.92
-0.8
Other income
0.54
0.61
0.23
0.35
Profit before tax
3.43
0.76
0.35
0.7
Taxes
-1.03
-0.45
-0.14
-0.19
Tax rate
-30.12
-59.46
-41.57
-28.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.39
0.31
0.2
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.39
0.31
0.2
0.5
yoy growth (%)
670.16
52.18
-59.55
1.51
NPM
4.83
0.63
0.42
1.12
