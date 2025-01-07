iifl-logo-icon 1
JSL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,650
(-3.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.67

49.1

47.63

44.83

yoy growth (%)

1.16

3.09

6.24

-6.06

Raw materials

-27.82

-29.63

-29.75

-27.16

As % of sales

56

60.34

62.46

60.58

Employee costs

-9.19

-7.84

-8.95

-8.73

As % of sales

18.5

15.97

18.8

19.48

Other costs

-7.98

-9.07

-6.27

-6.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.07

18.48

13.16

13.77

Operating profit

4.68

2.54

2.65

2.75

OPM

9.42

5.18

5.56

6.14

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.61

-1.61

-1.6

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.78

-0.92

-0.8

Other income

0.54

0.61

0.23

0.35

Profit before tax

3.43

0.76

0.35

0.7

Taxes

-1.03

-0.45

-0.14

-0.19

Tax rate

-30.12

-59.46

-41.57

-28.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.39

0.31

0.2

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.39

0.31

0.2

0.5

yoy growth (%)

670.16

52.18

-59.55

1.51

NPM

4.83

0.63

0.42

1.12

