SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,704.4
Prev. Close₹1,794
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹1,704.4
Day's Low₹1,704.3
52 Week's High₹2,798
52 Week's Low₹760
Book Value₹370.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)200.06
P/E30.05
EPS59.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.17
1.17
1.17
1.17
Preference Capital
0
0
1.93
1.93
Reserves
38.34
32.19
28.71
25.95
Net Worth
39.51
33.36
31.81
29.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.67
49.1
47.63
44.83
yoy growth (%)
1.16
3.09
6.24
-6.06
Raw materials
-27.82
-29.63
-29.75
-27.16
As % of sales
56
60.34
62.46
60.58
Employee costs
-9.19
-7.84
-8.95
-8.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
0.76
0.35
0.7
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.61
-1.61
-1.6
Tax paid
-1.03
-0.45
-0.14
-0.19
Working capital
1.99
0.35
3.84
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.16
3.09
6.24
-6.06
Op profit growth
83.8
-3.98
-3.79
-11.59
EBIT growth
158.48
21.51
-15.33
-13.5
Net profit growth
670.16
52.18
-59.55
1.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rahul Nanubhai Amin
Whole-time Director
Tejal Rahul Amin
Independent Director
P V Krishnan
Non Executive Director
Kirit Keshavlal Thakkar
Independent Director
Sudhir Chemburkar
Independent Director
Jaydev Paneri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Thanki
Additional Director
Pragnya Seth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JSL Industries Ltd
Summary
JSL Industries Ltd. is ISO:9001-2008 recognized company, engaged in the manufacturing of engineering goods which includes various HT and LT products having a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand Dist. of Gujarat with well equipped plant and machinery alongwith professionally well trained manpower. JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group was incorporated in June, 1966. The Company is pioneer in the field of engineering offering high quality products and services to its clients in India. The Company forayed into manufacturing in 1966 and developed manufacturing capabilities. Presently, it manufactures high-end electrical equipments, indigenously designed through extensive development in the vital fields across the country to its clients. The products include, Instrument Transformers, LT Switchboards, LT Air Circuit breakers, Contactors & Thermal overload relays, Oil Immersed Starters, Submersible pump controllers, TEFC/SPDP and VHS Motors, Unibuilt Mono-Block Pumps, etc.During the year 2005-06, the Jyoti Pumps and Electricals Ltd and JEM Industries Ltd were merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 01st April 2004.During 2010-11, the Company installed and commissioned Wind Mill Turbine Plant of 225 KW capacity at Suranjbhari,in Kutch Dist., of Gujarat on 30 March 2011. It further installed one more 250 KW capacity Wind Mill Turbine at Tal. Kalyanpur in Jamnagar Dist., of Gujarat during 2011-12. It also introduced SP D P Slip ring Mo
Read More
The JSL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1704.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSL Industries Ltd is ₹200.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JSL Industries Ltd is 30.05 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSL Industries Ltd is ₹760 and ₹2798 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JSL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.15%, 3 Years at 97.07%, 1 Year at 59.50%, 6 Month at -22.80%, 3 Month at -17.93% and 1 Month at 15.11%.
