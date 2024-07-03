iifl-logo-icon 1
JSL Industries Ltd Share Price

1,704.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,704.4
  • Day's High1,704.4
  • 52 Wk High2,798
  • Prev. Close1,794
  • Day's Low1,704.3
  • 52 Wk Low 760
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E30.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value370.05
  • EPS59.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)200.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JSL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,704.4

Prev. Close

1,794

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

1,704.4

Day's Low

1,704.3

52 Week's High

2,798

52 Week's Low

760

Book Value

370.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

200.06

P/E

30.05

EPS

59.7

Divi. Yield

0

JSL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

JSL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JSL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.96%

Foreign: 24.96%

Indian: 15.79%

Non-Promoter- 12.55%

Institutions: 12.55%

Non-Institutions: 46.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JSL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.17

1.17

1.17

1.17

Preference Capital

0

0

1.93

1.93

Reserves

38.34

32.19

28.71

25.95

Net Worth

39.51

33.36

31.81

29.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.67

49.1

47.63

44.83

yoy growth (%)

1.16

3.09

6.24

-6.06

Raw materials

-27.82

-29.63

-29.75

-27.16

As % of sales

56

60.34

62.46

60.58

Employee costs

-9.19

-7.84

-8.95

-8.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

0.76

0.35

0.7

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.61

-1.61

-1.6

Tax paid

-1.03

-0.45

-0.14

-0.19

Working capital

1.99

0.35

3.84

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.16

3.09

6.24

-6.06

Op profit growth

83.8

-3.98

-3.79

-11.59

EBIT growth

158.48

21.51

-15.33

-13.5

Net profit growth

670.16

52.18

-59.55

1.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JSL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JSL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rahul Nanubhai Amin

Whole-time Director

Tejal Rahul Amin

Independent Director

P V Krishnan

Non Executive Director

Kirit Keshavlal Thakkar

Independent Director

Sudhir Chemburkar

Independent Director

Jaydev Paneri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Thanki

Additional Director

Pragnya Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSL Industries Ltd

Summary

JSL Industries Ltd. is ISO:9001-2008 recognized company, engaged in the manufacturing of engineering goods which includes various HT and LT products having a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand Dist. of Gujarat with well equipped plant and machinery alongwith professionally well trained manpower. JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group was incorporated in June, 1966. The Company is pioneer in the field of engineering offering high quality products and services to its clients in India. The Company forayed into manufacturing in 1966 and developed manufacturing capabilities. Presently, it manufactures high-end electrical equipments, indigenously designed through extensive development in the vital fields across the country to its clients. The products include, Instrument Transformers, LT Switchboards, LT Air Circuit breakers, Contactors & Thermal overload relays, Oil Immersed Starters, Submersible pump controllers, TEFC/SPDP and VHS Motors, Unibuilt Mono-Block Pumps, etc.During the year 2005-06, the Jyoti Pumps and Electricals Ltd and JEM Industries Ltd were merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 01st April 2004.During 2010-11, the Company installed and commissioned Wind Mill Turbine Plant of 225 KW capacity at Suranjbhari,in Kutch Dist., of Gujarat on 30 March 2011. It further installed one more 250 KW capacity Wind Mill Turbine at Tal. Kalyanpur in Jamnagar Dist., of Gujarat during 2011-12. It also introduced SP D P Slip ring Mo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JSL Industries Ltd share price today?

The JSL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1704.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSL Industries Ltd is ₹200.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSL Industries Ltd is 30.05 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSL Industries Ltd is ₹760 and ₹2798 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSL Industries Ltd?

JSL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.15%, 3 Years at 97.07%, 1 Year at 59.50%, 6 Month at -22.80%, 3 Month at -17.93% and 1 Month at 15.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.76 %
Institutions - 12.55 %
Public - 46.69 %

