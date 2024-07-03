Summary

JSL Industries Ltd. is ISO:9001-2008 recognized company, engaged in the manufacturing of engineering goods which includes various HT and LT products having a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand Dist. of Gujarat with well equipped plant and machinery alongwith professionally well trained manpower. JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group was incorporated in June, 1966. The Company is pioneer in the field of engineering offering high quality products and services to its clients in India. The Company forayed into manufacturing in 1966 and developed manufacturing capabilities. Presently, it manufactures high-end electrical equipments, indigenously designed through extensive development in the vital fields across the country to its clients. The products include, Instrument Transformers, LT Switchboards, LT Air Circuit breakers, Contactors & Thermal overload relays, Oil Immersed Starters, Submersible pump controllers, TEFC/SPDP and VHS Motors, Unibuilt Mono-Block Pumps, etc.During the year 2005-06, the Jyoti Pumps and Electricals Ltd and JEM Industries Ltd were merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 01st April 2004.During 2010-11, the Company installed and commissioned Wind Mill Turbine Plant of 225 KW capacity at Suranjbhari,in Kutch Dist., of Gujarat on 30 March 2011. It further installed one more 250 KW capacity Wind Mill Turbine at Tal. Kalyanpur in Jamnagar Dist., of Gujarat during 2011-12. It also introduced SP D P Slip ring Mo

Read More