iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSL Industries Ltd Company Summary

1,494.05
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:00:00 PM

JSL Industries Ltd Summary

JSL Industries Ltd. is ISO:9001-2008 recognized company, engaged in the manufacturing of engineering goods which includes various HT and LT products having a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand Dist. of Gujarat with well equipped plant and machinery alongwith professionally well trained manpower. JSL Industries Ltd, a part of The Jyoti Group was incorporated in June, 1966. The Company is pioneer in the field of engineering offering high quality products and services to its clients in India. The Company forayed into manufacturing in 1966 and developed manufacturing capabilities. Presently, it manufactures high-end electrical equipments, indigenously designed through extensive development in the vital fields across the country to its clients. The products include, Instrument Transformers, LT Switchboards, LT Air Circuit breakers, Contactors & Thermal overload relays, Oil Immersed Starters, Submersible pump controllers, TEFC/SPDP and VHS Motors, Unibuilt Mono-Block Pumps, etc.During the year 2005-06, the Jyoti Pumps and Electricals Ltd and JEM Industries Ltd were merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 01st April 2004.During 2010-11, the Company installed and commissioned Wind Mill Turbine Plant of 225 KW capacity at Suranjbhari,in Kutch Dist., of Gujarat on 30 March 2011. It further installed one more 250 KW capacity Wind Mill Turbine at Tal. Kalyanpur in Jamnagar Dist., of Gujarat during 2011-12. It also introduced SP D P Slip ring Motors during 2012-13. 245kV Class CT Instrument Transformers to GETCO was commissioned in May 2014. The Company established new facility in the IT Division for medium Voltage Indoor CTs and PTs using APG Technology in 2017-18.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.