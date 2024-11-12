|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024. Financial results Outcome of meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly unaudited results AGM Outcome of board meeting Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results as on 31/03/2024. 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report on Financial Results. In this regard, please find enclosed: (i) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; (ii) Auditors Report on Financial Results; (iii) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.The Board has recommended payment of Dividend @ 6% on its Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3.Re-appointment of M/s. J.J. Gandhi and Co., Practising Company Secretaries, Vadodara as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Reg, 2015 Update in Previous Authorization
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from January 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of a Company Secretary Outcome of the Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
