Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024. Financial results Outcome of meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly unaudited results AGM Outcome of board meeting Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

JSL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results as on 31/03/2024. 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report on Financial Results. In this regard, please find enclosed: (i) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; (ii) Auditors Report on Financial Results; (iii) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.The Board has recommended payment of Dividend @ 6% on its Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3.Re-appointment of M/s. J.J. Gandhi and Co., Practising Company Secretaries, Vadodara as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Reg, 2015 Update in Previous Authorization

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024