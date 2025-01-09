JSL Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

JSL Industries Limited is pioneer in the field of engineering offering high quality products and services to its clients in India. The Company forayed into manufacturing in the year 1966 and developed manufacturing capabilities. The Company now manufactures high-end electrical equipments, indigenously designed through extensive development in the vital fields across the country to its clients. The products are:

- Instrument Transformers

- LT Switchboards

- LT Air Circuit breakers

- Contactors & Thermal overload relays

- Oil Immersed Starters

- Submersible pump controllers

- TEFC/SPDP and VHS motors

- Unibuilt mono-block pumps

By providing continuous R&D efforts, it has been possible to update the existing products and processes, improved customer satisfaction, improved quality and performance of the products, making more cost-effective products and upgrading products to latest relevant standards.

JSL Industries Limited products are specially designed and developed using state of the art and indigenous technology to have high reliability and long life. Continual Improvements are being done based on current technology and customer feedback. Design and development centre is well equipped with required software, qualified engineers and latest national and international standards.

In this year we have supplied 1,307 nos. 66 kV rating Instrument Transformers.

The Company has taken several bold steps to remain competitive and to ensure survival by reducing cost and streamlining the overall operations process. Despites evere competition and reduced demand, optimism about the mid and long-term growth prospects remain. We have developed Energy Efficient Motors as per IS 12615:2011. We have revamped over manufacturing facilities for MV indoor Instrument Transformers.

Opportunities and Threats

Recent government measures aimed at structural reforms in the Indian economy shall be moving towards economic development and growth. Considering the 50 years presence of the Company in the electrical sector a large business potential is anticipated. The Company has strong, well established distribution network. The Company has a wide range of products in electrical categories with new product variants with similar distribution channels being added regularly. The Company is deepening penetration into market for its products and continuing focus on products expansion targeting a very good and substantial business in the future. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Company expects to increase its volume of business in the current year.

Outlook

Electrical equipment/products manufacturing is a very important sector for a developing country like India. The demand for electrical products is expected to grow. Keeping in view the above, the longterm outlook appears to be bright. There is ample scope and opportunity for companies having businesses in these sectors not to mention the potential of your Company and its large presence in these sectors for many years. With the added / improved range of products in IT & Motor Unit we will have better growth prospects.

Risk and Concerns

It must be clearly understood that each industry in particular and each industry segment in general has its own risk, from which it cannot be fully isolated but mitigated by means of proper risk management. In line with our commitment to provide sustainable returns to all our stakeholders, your Company has formalised defined system and policies for timely addressing key business challenges and opportunities.

However, the industry is hopeful for a brighter future under the present Government especially with its new initiatives like ease of doing business in India, Digital India, Make in India, Start up, etc. The availability and cost of the funds remain very important factors impacting on the plans of the Company and threatening the viability itself.

Segment-wise Performance

This is not applicable to the Company as there is only one identified reportable segment.

Internal Control Systems

The Company has an adequate system of internal control procedures which is commensurate with the size and nature of business. Detailed procedures are in place to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded, protected against loss and all transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control systems of the Company are monitored and evaluated by internal auditors and their audit reports are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. The observations and comments of the Audit Committee are placed before the Board of Directors.

Financial Performance and Operational Efficiency

The Company recorded Total Revenue from Operations of Rs. 5,134.68 Lacs in the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 4,925.03 Lacs of the previous year. The Profit After Tax in the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 616.10 Lacs as compared to Rs. 348.58 Lacs of the previous year. Currently, the Company has pending orders worth Rs. 1387 Lacs on hand and further, some orders are in the pipeline. These orders are to be executed to provide substantial contribution to Companys turnover and profitability during 2024-25.

Details of Significant Changes in the Key Financial Ratios & Return on Net Worth

Pursuant to amendment made in Schedule V to the Listing Regulations, details of significant changes (i.e., changes of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key Financial Ratios and any changes in Return on Net Worth of the Company (on standalone basis) including explanations therefore are given below:

Sr. No. Particulars FY ended 31st March, 2024 FY ended 31st March, 2023 Explanations i Debtors Turnover Ratio 17.96 12.90 Due to change in policies ii Inventory Turnover Ratio 4.80 4.96 iii Interest Coverage Ratio 64.34 26.19 Due to fair value of investment taken in the P&L account. iv Current Ratio 3.25 2.71 v Debt Equity Ratio 0.52 0.61 vi Operating Profit Margin (%) 16.59 11.76 Due to fair value of investment taken in the P&L account. vii Net Profit Margin (%) 12 7.04 Margin was high & also change in product mix viii Return on Net Worth (%) 22.31 14.57 Due to enhance in overall performance of the company.

Human Resource

The Company believes that employees are the most valuable assets of the Company; hence the key focus is to train and develop its employees. The Company aims to create a motivated team and to provide them with unlimited opportunities for career enhancement and growth.

The Management continued to pay special attention to various aspects like training, welfare and safety and thereby further strengthening the human resource. To face challenging business environment, the Company continued to build the capability of its human resources through various initiatives in development and training of employees at all levels. Various internal as well as external development programs were organized to develop and motivate the employees. Relations with the employees remained cordial throughout the year. The work and jobs at all levels in the Company are designed, organised and managed effectively by interaction between the management and employees. The Company has a total man power of 54 as on March 31,2024.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, explanations and predictions, may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual result may differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Important factors that could influence the companys operations include domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices, new capacity additions, availability of critical materials and their cost, changes in government policies and tax laws, economic development of the country and other factors which are material to the business operations of the Company.