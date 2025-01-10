Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.24
93.98
58.53
39.94
Net Worth
166.24
105.98
62.53
43.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.05
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.54
0.28
0.25
0.23
Total Liabilities
166.78
106.26
62.83
44.45
Fixed Assets
48.24
47.26
46.27
38.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.02
0.09
3.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.92
28.08
-7.28
-21.3
Inventories
4.97
5.03
8.99
5.45
Inventory Days
18.03
19.63
Sundry Debtors
93.98
91.46
64.33
52.09
Debtor Days
129.04
187.69
Other Current Assets
12.52
35.99
8.24
20.83
Sundry Creditors
-9.9
-14.2
-2.06
-2.13
Creditor Days
4.13
7.67
Other Current Liabilities
-93.65
-90.2
-86.78
-97.54
Cash
110.59
30.88
23.75
23.71
Total Assets
166.79
106.24
62.83
44.45
