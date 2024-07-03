Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,336.8
Prev. Close₹1,339.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.86
Day's High₹1,354.7
Day's Low₹1,300
52 Week's High₹1,635
52 Week's Low₹1,181.05
Book Value₹144.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,575.18
P/E22.88
EPS58.55
Divi. Yield0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
154.24
93.98
58.53
39.94
Net Worth
166.24
105.98
62.53
43.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
181.95
101.29
73.54
54.23
yoy growth (%)
79.63
37.73
35.6
28.05
Raw materials
-110.75
-52.04
-38.09
-36.8
As % of sales
60.86
51.37
51.8
67.85
Employee costs
-14.62
-12.94
-12.1
-8.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.45
16.17
11.13
1.48
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.62
-0.47
-0.1
Tax paid
-6.69
-4
-3.03
-0.43
Working capital
20.04
-5.13
-0.88
-7.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.63
37.73
35.6
28.05
Op profit growth
127.65
-10.43
570.78
34.41
EBIT growth
63.21
44.87
583.56
33.61
Net profit growth
62.46
50.19
673.95
167.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jagdish N Patel
Managing Director
Utkarsh J Patel
Whole Time Director
Jyotika Jagdishbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep M Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka K. Gola
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejal Maheshkumar Varde
Reports by Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 17 Dec.93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) was promoted by Shri Jagdish N. Patel in 1995 who is Chairman and Managing Director. The Company widened its product range to fulfil total demand of end users with various packings (smaller packs to large drums). The Company possesses the capability to manufacture a variety of synthetic Wood Adhesives. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Various types of wood adhesives with different formulations like waterproof, Anti-termite fast drying, weather proof, anti-fungle adhesives. The Company commenced business on 22 Feb.94. JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins and adhesives like PVA alkyd, amino, phenolic, epoxy and polyamide resins with an installed capacity of 3360 tpa.The company held 100 % equity share capital of the M/s. Nilchem Infrastructure Ltd., and the said company became a subsidiary company of company in 2002-03.
The Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1312.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is ₹1575.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is 22.88 and 9.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is ₹1181.05 and ₹1635 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.25%, 3 Years at 53.13%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -5.71%, 3 Month at -11.15% and 1 Month at -4.72%.
