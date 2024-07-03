iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Share Price

1,312.65
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,336.8
  • Day's High1,354.7
  • 52 Wk High1,635
  • Prev. Close1,339.65
  • Day's Low1,300
  • 52 Wk Low 1,181.05
  • Turnover (lac)103.86
  • P/E22.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value144.87
  • EPS58.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,575.18
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,336.8

Prev. Close

1,339.65

Turnover(Lac.)

103.86

Day's High

1,354.7

Day's Low

1,300

52 Week's High

1,635

52 Week's Low

1,181.05

Book Value

144.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,575.18

P/E

22.88

EPS

58.55

Divi. Yield

0.67

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.75%

Institutions: 0.75%

Non-Institutions: 48.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

154.24

93.98

58.53

39.94

Net Worth

166.24

105.98

62.53

43.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

181.95

101.29

73.54

54.23

yoy growth (%)

79.63

37.73

35.6

28.05

Raw materials

-110.75

-52.04

-38.09

-36.8

As % of sales

60.86

51.37

51.8

67.85

Employee costs

-14.62

-12.94

-12.1

-8.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.45

16.17

11.13

1.48

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.62

-0.47

-0.1

Tax paid

-6.69

-4

-3.03

-0.43

Working capital

20.04

-5.13

-0.88

-7.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.63

37.73

35.6

28.05

Op profit growth

127.65

-10.43

570.78

34.41

EBIT growth

63.21

44.87

583.56

33.61

Net profit growth

62.46

50.19

673.95

167.23

No Record Found

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jagdish N Patel

Managing Director

Utkarsh J Patel

Whole Time Director

Jyotika Jagdishbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep M Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parshwa Bhavikbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka K. Gola

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejal Maheshkumar Varde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 17 Dec.93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) was promoted by Shri Jagdish N. Patel in 1995 who is Chairman and Managing Director. The Company widened its product range to fulfil total demand of end users with various packings (smaller packs to large drums). The Company possesses the capability to manufacture a variety of synthetic Wood Adhesives. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Various types of wood adhesives with different formulations like waterproof, Anti-termite fast drying, weather proof, anti-fungle adhesives. The Company commenced business on 22 Feb.94. JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins and adhesives like PVA alkyd, amino, phenolic, epoxy and polyamide resins with an installed capacity of 3360 tpa.The company held 100 % equity share capital of the M/s. Nilchem Infrastructure Ltd., and the said company became a subsidiary company of company in 2002-03.
Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1312.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is ₹1575.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is 22.88 and 9.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is ₹1181.05 and ₹1635 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd?

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.25%, 3 Years at 53.13%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -5.71%, 3 Month at -11.15% and 1 Month at -4.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.83 %
Institutions - 0.75 %
Public - 48.41 %

