Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 17 Dec.93, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives (JRAL) was promoted by Shri Jagdish N. Patel in 1995 who is Chairman and Managing Director. The Company widened its product range to fulfil total demand of end users with various packings (smaller packs to large drums). The Company possesses the capability to manufacture a variety of synthetic Wood Adhesives. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Various types of wood adhesives with different formulations like waterproof, Anti-termite fast drying, weather proof, anti-fungle adhesives. The Company commenced business on 22 Feb.94. JRAL manufactures resins and adhesives. It came out with a Rs 2.98-cr public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance a Rs 4.13-cr project at Kalol near Ahmedabad to manufacture resins and adhesives like PVA alkyd, amino, phenolic, epoxy and polyamide resins with an installed capacity of 3360 tpa.The company held 100 % equity share capital of the M/s. Nilchem Infrastructure Ltd., and the said company became a subsidiary company of company in 2002-03.