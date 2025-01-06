Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.45
16.17
11.13
1.48
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.62
-0.47
-0.1
Tax paid
-6.69
-4
-3.03
-0.43
Working capital
20.04
-5.13
-0.88
-7.91
Other operating items
Operating
39.09
6.41
6.74
-6.97
Capital expenditure
8.09
20.72
15.57
3.35
Free cash flow
47.18
27.13
22.31
-3.62
Equity raised
78.7
52.17
17.98
1.27
Investing
-3.06
-2.54
5.6
0.01
Financing
0.23
-0.49
0.81
-7.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
123.06
76.27
46.7
-9.65
