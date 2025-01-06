iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,311.9
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Jyoti Resins FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.45

16.17

11.13

1.48

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.62

-0.47

-0.1

Tax paid

-6.69

-4

-3.03

-0.43

Working capital

20.04

-5.13

-0.88

-7.91

Other operating items

Operating

39.09

6.41

6.74

-6.97

Capital expenditure

8.09

20.72

15.57

3.35

Free cash flow

47.18

27.13

22.31

-3.62

Equity raised

78.7

52.17

17.98

1.27

Investing

-3.06

-2.54

5.6

0.01

Financing

0.23

-0.49

0.81

-7.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

123.06

76.27

46.7

-9.65

