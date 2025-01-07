Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
181.95
101.29
73.54
54.23
yoy growth (%)
79.63
37.73
35.6
28.05
Raw materials
-110.75
-52.04
-38.09
-36.8
As % of sales
60.86
51.37
51.8
67.85
Employee costs
-14.62
-12.94
-12.1
-8.92
As % of sales
8.03
12.77
16.45
16.45
Other costs
-32.81
-25.86
-11.69
-6.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.03
25.53
15.89
12.48
Operating profit
23.76
10.43
11.65
1.73
OPM
13.05
10.3
15.84
3.2
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.62
-0.47
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
-0.15
Other income
3.45
6.42
0.03
0
Profit before tax
26.45
16.17
11.13
1.48
Taxes
-6.69
-4
-3.03
-0.43
Tax rate
-25.3
-24.78
-27.27
-29.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.76
12.16
8.09
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.76
12.16
8.09
1.04
yoy growth (%)
62.46
50.19
673.95
167.23
NPM
10.86
12
11.01
1.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
