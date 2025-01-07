iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,291
(-1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

181.95

101.29

73.54

54.23

yoy growth (%)

79.63

37.73

35.6

28.05

Raw materials

-110.75

-52.04

-38.09

-36.8

As % of sales

60.86

51.37

51.8

67.85

Employee costs

-14.62

-12.94

-12.1

-8.92

As % of sales

8.03

12.77

16.45

16.45

Other costs

-32.81

-25.86

-11.69

-6.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.03

25.53

15.89

12.48

Operating profit

23.76

10.43

11.65

1.73

OPM

13.05

10.3

15.84

3.2

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.62

-0.47

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.06

-0.07

-0.15

Other income

3.45

6.42

0.03

0

Profit before tax

26.45

16.17

11.13

1.48

Taxes

-6.69

-4

-3.03

-0.43

Tax rate

-25.3

-24.78

-27.27

-29.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.76

12.16

8.09

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.76

12.16

8.09

1.04

yoy growth (%)

62.46

50.19

673.95

167.23

NPM

10.86

12

11.01

1.92

