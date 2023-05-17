To,

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 31st Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year (FY) ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL R ESULT

Rs.(in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 Year Ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 25,730.00 26,125.00 Other Income 682.00 226.00 Total Revenue 26,412.00 26,352.00 Pro Fit Before Finance Cost, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization 9,074.00 6,290.00 Finance Cost 5.00 3.00 Depreciation 109.00 145.00 Profit Before Tax 8,960.00 6,141.00 Payment & Provision of Current Tax 2,234.00 1,493.00 Deferred Tax Expenses/(Income) 14.00 4.00 After Tax 5,712.00 4,644.00

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

i) Revenue

During the year under review, the company has maintained its revenues constantly in this year as well and an efficient internal management has resulted into reduction of costs and increased profits in this year. As a result, total revenue from operations stood at Rs.26,412 Lakh as against Rs. 26,352 Lakh for the F. Y ended 31.03.202 4.

ii) Earnings Before Interest, Tax Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)

EBITDA for the year under review stood at Rs. 9,074 Lakh as against Rs. 6,290 Lakh for the F. Y. end ed 31.03.202 4.

iii) Profit Before Tax (PBT)

PBT stood at Rs. 8,960 Lakh as against Rs. 6,141 Lakh for the F. Y. ended 31.03.202 4.

iv) Change in Nature of Business, if any

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIVIDEND:

Final Dividend

The Board of Directors is pleased to recommend a Final dividend of Rs.9.00/- (90.00%) per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each fully paid on 1,20,00,000 equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual Gen eral Meeting of the Company. The Final dividend, if recommended, shall be paid to the members on or after 30th September, 2024 whose name appears in the Register of Members, as on the Record date i.e. Monday 23 rd, September 2024.

The dividend distribution policy, in terms of regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations, is available on the website of the Company at https://euro7000.com/investor-relations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this Annual Report.

AMOUNT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES:

During the financial year, no amount was proposed to transfer to the Reserves account. DEPOSITS:

During the financial year, your Company has not accepted any amount as Public Deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. INANCE:

To meet the funds requirement of working / operational your Company has utilized the internal accruals of the funds.

CREDIT RATING:

The provisions relating to Credit Rating does not apply to the Company.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Material Subsidiary or any associates as stipulated under the Act.

As required under Regulations 16(1)(c) and 46 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors have approved the Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries. The details of the Policy are available on the Companys website at https://euro7000.com/investor -relations. PART ICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS:

There were no mergers/acquisitions during the year.

D IRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

i) Directors to retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of your Company, Mr. Utkarsh Jagdishbhai Patel (DIN 02874427) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment.

The details as required under the provisions of the Companies Act and Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

ii) Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedules & Rules issued thereund er as well as Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations.

The Independent Directors have com plied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

iii) Key Managerial Personnel ( KMP):

Pursuant to Section 2 (51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under, the following executives have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

1. Mr. JAGDISH NATHALAL PATEL - Chairman 2. Mr. UTKARSH JAGDISHBHAI PATEL - Managing Director 3. Mr. TEJAL MAHESHKUMAR VARDE - Company Secretary 4. Mr. ASHOK CHINUBHAI JARDOSH - Chief Finance Officer

Mr. Manish Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f. 25.09.2023 and Ms. Tejal Maheshkumar Varde appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30.10.2023.

MEETINGS OF THE BOA RD:

During the year, F ive Board meetings were convened and held on 17.05.2023, 27.07.2023,

06.09.2023, 30.10.2023 &05.02.2024 respectively, in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In pursuance of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under, including any enactment or re-enactment thereon, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the period ended on 31st March, 2024.

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern ba sis;

e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has conducted familiarization programme for Independent Directors during the year. The details of the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company at https://euro7000.com/investor-relations.

BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUA ION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees Viz., Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Risk Management Committee and also of the individual Directors.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of Directors on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The entire Board carried out the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors and also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Departm ent.

As required under the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held to evaluate the performance of the Chairman, Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Ma nagement and their remuneration. A brief detail of the policy is given in the Corporate Governance Report and posted on the website of the Company at https://euro7000.com/investor-relations.

Non- Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for attending each meeting of the Board and/or Committee of the Board, approved by the Board of Directors within the overall ceilings prescribed under the Act and Rules framed t hereunder.

All th e Executive Directors (i.e. Chairman/Managing Director/Whole-time Director) are paid remuneration as mutually agreed between the Company and the Executive Directors within the overal l limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

In determining the remuneration of the Senior Management Employees, the Nomination and Remuneration C ommittee ensures / considers the following:

> The remuneration is divided into two components viz. fixed component comprising salaries, perquisites and retirement benefits and a variable component comprising performance bonus;

> The remuneration including annual increment and performance bonus is decided based on the criticality of the roles and responsibilities, the Companys performance vis-a-vis the annual budget achievement, individuals performance vis-a-vis Key Result Areas (KRAs) / Key performance Indicators (KPIs), industry benchmark and current compensatior trends in the market.

COMMITTEES:

The composition of committees constituted by Board along with changes, if any, forms part of the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee in terms of the requirements of the Act and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the same are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE:

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee in terms of the requirements of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations. The details of the same are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORP RATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE:

As per the provision of Section 135 read with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, the Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and formulated Corporate Socia l Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy). The composition of CSR Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company has identi tied projects in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, such as eradication of poverty, women empowerment, education, health care and such other projects. The Annu: I Report on CSR activities for the FY 2023-24 is annexed to this report as Annexure - A

AUDITORS AND A DITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors:

M/s. R Kabra & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 104502W/W100721) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors for the Second Term to hold office till the conclusion of 35th AGM to be held in 2027, subject to ratification of their appointment at every Annual General Meeting.

M/s. R Kabra & Co. LLP have confirmed their eligibility and qualification required under Section 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

The Notes to the Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory.

There are no qualifications or reservations, or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Act. The Auditors Report is attached with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.

Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, your Company had engaged the services of M/s Utkarsh Shah & Co., a proprietor firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR - 3 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed to this report as Annexure - B.

Internal Auditor:

M/s. VMAN and Associates Chartered Accountants was appointed as its Internal Auditors for Financial Year 2023-24 to carry out the periodic audit as per the Scope Work.

Frauds Reported by Auditors

During the year under review, no instance of fraud in the Company was reported by the Auditors.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in its place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation of Internal Financial Control System was observed.

For all amendments to Accounting Standards and the new standards notified, the Company carries out a detailed analysis and presents the impact on accounting policies, financial results including revised disclosures to the Audit Committee. The approach and changes in policies are also validated by the Statutory A uditors.

Further, the Audit Committee periodically reviewed the Internal Audit Reports submitted by the Internal Auditors. Inte rnal Audit observations and corrective action taken by the Management were presented to the Audit Committee. The status of implementation of the recommendations were reviewed by the Audit Committee on a regular basis and concerns if any were reported to the Board.

As per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have expressed their views on the adequacy of Internal Financial Control in their Audit Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (RPT):

All Related Party Transactions entered during the financial year were on an Arms Length Basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Company has not entered in to materially related party transactions i.e., exceeding 10% or more of the turnover of the Company with related parties, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Hence, no transactions are required to be reported in Form AOC-2.

As required under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has framed a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions which is available on the website of the Company at

https://euro7000.com/mvestor-relations.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism-cum-Whistle Blower Policy ("Policy") as per the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the LODR requirements. The Policy is applicable to all Directors and Employees of the Company. The Policy is to deal with instance of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct, if any. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://euro7000.com/mvestor-relations.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

As per the requirement of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per requirement of the Act which is responsible for redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment against woman at workplace. The Sexual Harassment of Women Policy formed is available on the website of the Company at https://euro7000.com/mvestor-relations.

During the year, no complaint was lodged with the ICC nor any such instance was reported and the management w s happy to take the same on record.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details of remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as per Section 197 of the Compani es Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are annexed to this report as Annexure - C. However, as per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees remuneration particulars as required under Rule 5 (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The disclosure is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of your Company during business hours on all working days (except Saturday) of the Company up to the date of the ensuing AGM. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy thereof, may write to the Company Secretary of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under Secti< >n 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure - D.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS P SSED BY THE AUTHORITY:

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Report on Corporate Governance for FY 2024, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations along w th the Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary confirming the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

As per Clause 34(2)(e) of the Listing Regulations, a detailed report on the Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Annual Return as on 3 1st March, 2024 of the Company is available on Companys website and can be accessed, at h ttps://euro7000.com/investor-relations.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

As per Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations , the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as a separate section to this Annual Report.

INSURANCE:

The Companys Plant, Property, Equipment and Stocks are adequately insured under the Industrial All Risk (IAR) Policy. The Company has insurance coverage for Product Liability and Public Liability Policy and Commercial General Liability (CGL). It also maintains various other types of insurance, such as Erection All Risk for its major capital expenditures projects, Directors and Officers lia bility, Transit cover, Charterers liability cover, Marine policy and Empl Dyee Benefit Insurance policies. The Company covers the properties on full sum insured basis on repla cement value. The scope of coverage, insurance premiums, policy limits and deductibles are in line with the size of the Company and its nature of business.

ENVIRONMENT:

As a responsible corporate citizen and as a Chemicals manufacturer environmental safety has been one of the key concerns of the Company. It is the constant endeavor of the Company to strive for compliant of stipulated pollution control norms.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS :

The relationship with the workmen and staff remained cordial and harmonious during the year and management received full cooperation from employees.

DETAILS OF NODAL OFFICER

In accordance with Rule 7(2A) of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, t he detail of Nodal Officer of the Company, for the purpose of coordina tion with Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority is as under:

Name: Ms TEJAL VARDE Designation: Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Postal Address: 1104-1112 Ellite, Nr. Shapath Hexa, Opp Kargil Petrol Pump, Near Sola Over Bridge S G Highway, Ahmedabad, 380060 Telephone No.: +91 79 E-mail ID: info@euro7000.com

The Company has also displayed the above details of Nodal Officer at its Website at https://euro7000.com/.

OTHER DISCLOSURES AND INFORMATION:

(A) Secretarial Standards:

During the year under review, the Company is in Compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Sec retaries of India (ICSI) on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 1 18(10) of the Act.

(B) Annual Listing Fee:

The Company has pai d of listing with BSE Limited.

(C) No One Tim Settlement:

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. Customers, Members, Dealers, Vendors, Banks and other business partners for the excellent support receive d from them during the year. The Directors place on record unstinted commitment and continued contribution of the Employee to the Company.