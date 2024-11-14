iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd Board Meeting

1,251.2
(-0.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Jyoti Resins CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, appointed Smt. Jyotika Jagdishbhai Patel (DIN:07134331) as a Whole Time Director in the category of the Executive Director of the Company for the period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st September, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited has approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 in its Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
JYOTI RESINS & ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Approval of unaudited quarterly results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 05.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Jyoti Resins: Related News

