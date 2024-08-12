K K Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.74
2.61
0.35
-1.57
Net Worth
8.34
8.21
5.95
4.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.39
8.21
5.95
4.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.82
6.06
4.95
3.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.11
0.42
0.41
Networking Capital
-0.01
0.07
0.03
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.07
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.04
Cash
0.51
0.04
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
8.39
6.28
5.41
3.42
