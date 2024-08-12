iifl-logo-icon 1
K K Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

57.63
(0.00%)
Aug 12, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.74

2.61

0.35

-1.57

Net Worth

8.34

8.21

5.95

4.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.39

8.21

5.95

4.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.82

6.06

4.95

3.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.11

0.42

0.41

Networking Capital

-0.01

0.07

0.03

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.07

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.04

Cash

0.51

0.04

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

8.39

6.28

5.41

3.42

