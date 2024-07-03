K K Fincorp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.13
0.65
1.09
0.08
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.13
0.65
1.09
0.08
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.03
0
0.13
0.25
Total Income
0.23
0.68
1.09
0.21
0.28
Total Expenditure
0.18
0.17
0.19
0.14
0.15
PBIDT
0.05
0.51
0.9
0.07
0.13
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.05
0.51
0.9
0.07
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.04
0.2
-0.02
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
0.45
0.7
0.09
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
0.45
0.7
0.09
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
0.45
0.7
0.09
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0.81
1.26
0.16
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.46
78.46
82.56
87.5
433.33
PBDTM(%)
38.46
78.46
82.56
87.5
433.33
PATM(%)
53.84
69.23
64.22
112.5
533.33
