K K Fincorp Ltd Share Price

57.63
(0.00%)
Aug 12, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.78
  • Day's High58.78
  • 52 Wk High58.78
  • Prev. Close57.63
  • Day's Low57.63
  • 52 Wk Low 21.13
  • Turnover (lac)1.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

K K Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

58.78

Prev. Close

57.63

Turnover(Lac.)

1.8

Day's High

58.78

Day's Low

57.63

52 Week's High

58.78

52 Week's Low

21.13

Book Value

19.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K K Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2023

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

K K Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K K Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.01%

Non-Promoter- 9.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 9.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K K Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.74

2.61

0.35

-1.57

Net Worth

8.34

8.21

5.95

4.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.04

0.02

-2.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.17

0.91

2.45

0.12

0.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.17

0.91

2.45

0.12

0.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.01

0.07

0.16

0.27

K K Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,350.25

34.254,48,159.533,401.540.513,386.231,158.54

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,832.7

208.132,91,438.73633.040.05909.1141.14

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

344.3

02,23,159.1171.760133.8938.46

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

165.9

34.442,21,903.231,576.830.886,765.6338.85

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

501.4

11.171,68,470.193,717.882.6411,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K K Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shivkumar Sharma

Independent Director

Sandeep Shriya

Independent Director

Anita Bharatia

Director

Nirmal Murarka

Company Secretary

Kusum Parek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K K Fincorp Ltd

Summary

K K Fincorp Limited (formerly known as Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd) was incorporated on January 13, 1981. Thereafter, in year 2015, the Company name was changed to K K Fincorp Limited from Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd.K K Fincorp is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and is primarily engaged in lending and related activities. The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the RBI on March 06, 1998, enabling the Company to carry on business of Finance & Investment Company.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/ - each, in the proportion of 3 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by them.
Company FAQs

What is the K K Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The K K Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of K K Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K K Fincorp Ltd is ₹32.27 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of K K Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K K Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K K Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K K Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K K Fincorp Ltd is ₹21.13 and ₹58.78 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of K K Fincorp Ltd?

K K Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.75%, 3 Years at 96.81%, 1 Year at 156.82%, 6 Month at 123.63%, 3 Month at 144.30% and 1 Month at 96.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K K Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K K Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 9.98 %

