SectorFinance
Open₹58.78
Prev. Close₹57.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.8
Day's High₹58.78
Day's Low₹57.63
52 Week's High₹58.78
52 Week's Low₹21.13
Book Value₹19.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.74
2.61
0.35
-1.57
Net Worth
8.34
8.21
5.95
4.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.04
0.02
-2.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.17
0.91
2.45
0.12
0.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.17
0.91
2.45
0.12
0.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.01
0.07
0.16
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,350.25
|34.25
|4,48,159.53
|3,401.54
|0.5
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,832.7
|208.13
|2,91,438.73
|633.04
|0.05
|909.11
|41.14
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
344.3
|0
|2,23,159.11
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
165.9
|34.44
|2,21,903.23
|1,576.83
|0.88
|6,765.63
|38.85
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
501.4
|11.17
|1,68,470.19
|3,717.88
|2.64
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shivkumar Sharma
Independent Director
Sandeep Shriya
Independent Director
Anita Bharatia
Director
Nirmal Murarka
Company Secretary
Kusum Parek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K K Fincorp Ltd
Summary
K K Fincorp Limited (formerly known as Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd) was incorporated on January 13, 1981. Thereafter, in year 2015, the Company name was changed to K K Fincorp Limited from Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd.K K Fincorp is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and is primarily engaged in lending and related activities. The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the RBI on March 06, 1998, enabling the Company to carry on business of Finance & Investment Company.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/ - each, in the proportion of 3 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by them.
Read More
The K K Fincorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹57.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K K Fincorp Ltd is ₹32.27 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of K K Fincorp Ltd is 0 and 2.97 as of 12 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K K Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K K Fincorp Ltd is ₹21.13 and ₹58.78 as of 12 Aug ‘24
K K Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.75%, 3 Years at 96.81%, 1 Year at 156.82%, 6 Month at 123.63%, 3 Month at 144.30% and 1 Month at 96.02%.
