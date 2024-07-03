iifl-logo-icon 1
K K Fincorp Ltd Company Summary

Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

K K Fincorp Ltd Summary

K K Fincorp Limited (formerly known as Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd) was incorporated on January 13, 1981. Thereafter, in year 2015, the Company name was changed to K K Fincorp Limited from Kuberkamal Industrial Investments Ltd.K K Fincorp is a Non-banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and is primarily engaged in lending and related activities. The Company received the Certificate of Registration from the RBI on March 06, 1998, enabling the Company to carry on business of Finance & Investment Company.During the year 2015, Company issued and allotted Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/ - each, in the proportion of 3 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by them.

