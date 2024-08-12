To

The Members,

K K FINCORP LIMITED

The Directors are pleased to present herewith the audited accounts of the Company for its financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

The financial results are:

( Rs. in Lakhs)

Financial Results 2022-23 2021 - 22 Gross Income 91.74 244.71 Net Profit/(Loss) 62.55 189.43 Other comprehensive income (49.46) 37.04 Total comprehensive income 13.09 226.47 Balance brought forward 199.09 20.12 212.18 246.59 Transfer to Special Reserve under 45 IC of the RBI Act, 1934. 16.00 47.50 Net surplus in the Statement of Profit & Loss 1 96.1 8 199.09 212.18 246.59

OPERATIONS:

The Company achieved income of Rs.91.74 Lakhs during the year as against Rs.244.71 Lakhs in previous year. The profit of the Company has decreased to Rs.62.55 Lakhs compared to Rs.189.43 Lakhs during the previous year.

During the year, the Company transferred a sum of Rs.16.00 Lakhs to the Special Reserve under section 45IC of The RBI Act, 1934.

There are no changes in the Share capital during the year. The Board of Directors express their inability to declare any dividend

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL- CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

During the year, the Company has earned net profit of Rs.62.91 Lakhs compared to net profit of Rs.196.16 lakhs of the previous year.AOC-1-Part B is enclosed as part of Balance sheet to highlight the Performance of Associate Companies.

DIRECTORS:

BRIEF DETAILS OF DIRECTORS CHANGED DURING THE YEAR:

Shri Nirmal Murarka

(DIN:00192744),

Shri Nirmal Murarka (54), a graduate having vast experience in the field of finance and administration. He has work experience of more than 23 years in this field. His involvement with the Company is beneficial to the Company and stakeholders. He was appointed on the Board of Directors w.e.f.11/10/2022. He is the Whole-Time Director of Remi Fans Ltd .He is also on the Board of Highpower Mercantile Limited and Bajrang Finance Limited He attended 4 (Four) Board Meetings during the Year 2022-23. He does not hold any shares in the Company.He is Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and stakeholders Relationship committee of the K K Fincorp Limited.

None of the Director except Shri Nirmal Murarka himself is interested in the said resolution. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.The Board of Directors confirm that the independent directors of the Company fulfill the conditions specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations 2015 and are independent of the management of the company. There is no relationship between the Directors inter-se.

BOARD MEETINGS:

During the year, 5 (Five) Board meetings were held, with gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Act.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Audited Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereof.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and also a policy for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management.

The Executive Directors and other whole-time directors are paid remuneration by way of salary, perquisites, incentives and allowances, as recommended by the Committee and the Board of Directors and approved by the Members of the Company from time to time. Non-Executive Independent Directors are paid sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors are collectively responsible for selection of a member on the Board. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company follows defined criteria for identifying, screening, recruiting and recommending candidates for election as a Director on the Board. The criteria for appointment to the Board include:

• composition of the Board, which is commensurate with the size of the Company, its portfolio, geographical spread and its status as a listed Company;

• desired age and diversity on the Board;

• size of the Board with optimal balance of skills and experience and balance of Executive and Non-Executive Directors consistent with the requirements of law;

• professional qualifications, expertise and experience in specific area of business; balance of skills and expertise in view of the objectives and activities of the Company;

• avoidance of any present or potential conflict of interest;

• availability of time and other commitments for proper performance of duties;

• personal characteristics being in line with the Companys values, such as integrity, honesty, transparency, pioneering mindset.

AUDITORS:

M/s Sundralal, Desai & Kanodia, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No.110560W, were appointed as the statutory auditor of the Company for a term of consecutive five years i.e.; from the conclusion of the 41st annual general meeting till the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting by the shareholders of the Company. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as auditors of the Company.

The statutory audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by statutory auditors.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Shri Kamlesh Rajoria, Practicing Company Secretary, Kamlesh Rajoria & Associates, was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The secretarial audit report for FY 2022-23 forms part of the Annual Report as "Annexure - A” to the Boards report. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the report.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Pursuant to provisions of The Companies Act, 2013, all related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material related party transactions entered by the Company during the year and thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Pursuant to Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, there is no transaction with any person or promoter/ promoters group holding 10% or more shareholding.

None of the Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than payment of sitting fees to them.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 22 to the notes to accounts which sets out related party disclosures.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) Conservation of energy: All efforts are being made to conserve energy. n i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of : energy; ii. the steps taken by the company for utilising : alternate sources of energy; iii. the capital investment on energy conservation : equipments; (B) Technology absorption: The Company is not a i. the efforts made towards technology absorption; : manufacturing company; hence the particulars ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, : relating to conservation of cost reduction, product development or import substitution; energy and technology y absorption are not iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) applicable. (a) the details of technology imported; : (b) the year of import; : (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; : (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption : has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and iv. the expenditure incurred on Research and : Development

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

During the year under review, there were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee comprises of Shri Sandeep Shriya, Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma and Smt. Anita Bhartiya.

RISK MANAGEMENT :

The Company has laid down a risk management policy identifying the core areas of risk including Business Risk and Interest Rates risk. The senior management team reviews and manages the risks in a systematic manner, including regular monitoring of exposures, proper advice from market experts.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of non-executive directors.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has set up vigil mechanism viz. Whistle Blower Policy to enable the employees and Directors to report genuine concerns and irregularities, if any in the Company, noticed by them. The same is posted on the website of the Company.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is placed on the Companys website at www.remigroup.com.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5(1) and 5 (2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

No employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration equal to or exceeding the prescribed limits pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Kindly note that the pursuant to Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of subregulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company as paid up equity share capital the Company does not exceed Rupees Ten Crores and net worth does not exceed Rupees Twenty Five Crores respectively as on the Financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. the Directors have selected accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2023 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts/ financial statements on a going concern basis;

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively ; and

f. that the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

APPRECIATION:

Your Directors appreciate the faith you have reposed in the Company and are confident that the Company can depend upon your continued support in its endeavour to grow.