K K Fincorp Ltd Board Meeting

Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

K K Fincorp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
K K Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
K K Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31-03-2024 Audited Standalone and consolidated Finacial statement for the Quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 alongwith Audit Report (unmodified opinion) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 alongwith Audit Report (unmodified opinion) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
K K Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to give you notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 inter-alia ; a) to consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and Limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and the re-appointment of Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.from 1st April , 2024 for a term of 3 (Three) years. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
Board Meeting12 Dec 202312 Dec 2023
Intention of Amalgamation Out-Come of Board Meeting-intention of Amalgamation
Board Meeting9 Nov 202327 Oct 2023
K K Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30st September 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and limited review report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202320 Oct 2023
K K Fincorp Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Voluntary Delisting of Shares Outcome of Board Meeting-Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares K K FINCORP LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 Oct 2023 for Voluntary Delisting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023)

