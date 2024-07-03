K K Fincorp Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0.09
0.09
0.69
0.22
1.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0.09
0.69
0.22
1.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.07
-0.02
0.03
0.07
Total Income
0.12
0.16
0.67
0.25
1.45
Total Expenditure
0.11
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.09
PBIDT
0.01
0.04
0.56
0.14
1.36
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0.04
0.56
0.14
1.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0.04
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
0.05
0.53
0.1
1.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
0.05
0.53
0.1
1.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
0.05
0.53
0.1
1.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
0.08
0.95
0.17
2.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.11
44.44
81.15
63.63
98.55
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
22.22
55.55
76.81
45.45
97.82
