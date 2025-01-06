iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

101.78

101.78

101.78

101.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-406.16

-349.42

-316.75

-265.05

Net Worth

-304.38

-247.64

-214.97

-163.27

Minority Interest

Debt

326.26

326.26

326.26

326.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.88

78.62

111.29

163.13

Fixed Assets

70.99

74.36

112.27

138.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

91.49

91.49

91.49

91.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.49

54.29

48.39

44.87

Networking Capital

-141.38

-141.93

-141.3

-113.7

Inventories

1.12

0.3

0.51

23.13

Inventory Days

16.41

3.54

144.81

Sundry Debtors

9.14

9.05

8.66

35.01

Debtor Days

133.93

60.12

219.19

Other Current Assets

21.37

21.42

21.47

30.99

Sundry Creditors

-1.25

-1.25

-1.27

-1.36

Creditor Days

18.31

8.81

8.51

Other Current Liabilities

-171.76

-171.45

-170.67

-201.47

Cash

0.29

0.42

0.44

1.56

Total Assets

21.88

78.63

111.29

163.14

K-Lifestyle : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.