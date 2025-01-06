K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
101.78
101.78
101.78
101.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-406.16
-349.42
-316.75
-265.05
Net Worth
-304.38
-247.64
-214.97
-163.27
Minority Interest
Debt
326.26
326.26
326.26
326.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.88
78.62
111.29
163.13
Fixed Assets
70.99
74.36
112.27
138.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
91.49
91.49
91.49
91.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
54.29
48.39
44.87
Networking Capital
-141.38
-141.93
-141.3
-113.7
Inventories
1.12
0.3
0.51
23.13
Inventory Days
16.41
3.54
144.81
Sundry Debtors
9.14
9.05
8.66
35.01
Debtor Days
133.93
60.12
219.19
Other Current Assets
21.37
21.42
21.47
30.99
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-1.25
-1.27
-1.36
Creditor Days
18.31
8.81
8.51
Other Current Liabilities
-171.76
-171.45
-170.67
-201.47
Cash
0.29
0.42
0.44
1.56
Total Assets
21.88
78.63
111.29
163.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.