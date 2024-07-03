Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.38
Prev. Close₹0.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹0.38
Day's Low₹0.37
52 Week's High₹0.4
52 Week's Low₹0.26
Book Value₹-2.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
101.78
101.78
101.78
101.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-406.16
-349.42
-316.75
-265.05
Net Worth
-304.38
-247.64
-214.97
-163.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
24.9
52.57
58.29
105.42
yoy growth (%)
-52.62
-9.81
-44.7
-85.7
Raw materials
-12.26
-50.86
-43.72
-59.01
As % of sales
49.24
96.74
75
55.97
Employee costs
-1.04
-0.53
-1.18
-10.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.53
-55.22
-59.14
-60.2
Depreciation
-1.46
-26.69
-26.79
-26.79
Tax paid
-1.36
3.52
2.98
2.02
Working capital
-0.14
-28.66
17.8
-35.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.62
-9.81
-44.7
-85.7
Op profit growth
-3,582.52
-106.75
121.56
-101.16
EBIT growth
-123.95
14.76
-7.92
-86.06
Net profit growth
-108.06
-7.94
-3.45
-71.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Narayan Ramchandra Ghumatkar
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Parekh
Managing Director
Jaiprakash Atmaram Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd
Summary
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. (Formerly incorporated as Krishna Lifestyle Technologies Limited), a part of the Shree Krishna Group, was promoted by R P Tayal in 1958. Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.87, the Company went public in Dec.92 with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40. It started as a twisting unit in 1989 at Silvassa, integrated backward into texturising at the same plant, and diversified into knitting of grey fabric at Dombivili and New Bombay. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Textile Goods, In Jun.94, KLTL went public to part-finance the setting up of a spinning mill for the manufacture of cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 50,000 spindles and 480 rotors at Silvassa as backward integration and for the setting up of processing facilities for cotton knitted fabric with an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa at New Bombay, with finishing facilities at Silvassa as forward integration. The company increased the installed capacity of Spinning Division by 6000 TPA, and Speciality Knitting Fabric Division by 9000 TPA. KLTL also set up Garments Export Division in Maharastra with an installed capacity of 3000000 Pieces. It is now expanding the installed capacity of all divisions to 25000 tpa with an estimated cost of Rs 750 Crs.The proposal for merger of the company and Shree Krishna Petro Yarns with Krishna Texport Industries was approved by the equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at the court-convened meetings held i
The K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is ₹37.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is ₹0.26 and ₹0.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 21.86%, 1 Year at 40.74%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 11.76% and 1 Month at 2.70%.
