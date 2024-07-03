iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Share Price

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.38
  • Day's High0.38
  • 52 Wk High0.4
  • Prev. Close0.38
  • Day's Low0.37
  • 52 Wk Low 0.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.38

Prev. Close

0.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

0.38

Day's Low

0.37

52 Week's High

0.4

52 Week's Low

0.26

Book Value

-2.97

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.38%

Institutions: 3.38%

Non-Institutions: 43.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

101.78

101.78

101.78

101.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-406.16

-349.42

-316.75

-265.05

Net Worth

-304.38

-247.64

-214.97

-163.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

24.9

52.57

58.29

105.42

yoy growth (%)

-52.62

-9.81

-44.7

-85.7

Raw materials

-12.26

-50.86

-43.72

-59.01

As % of sales

49.24

96.74

75

55.97

Employee costs

-1.04

-0.53

-1.18

-10.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.53

-55.22

-59.14

-60.2

Depreciation

-1.46

-26.69

-26.79

-26.79

Tax paid

-1.36

3.52

2.98

2.02

Working capital

-0.14

-28.66

17.8

-35.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.62

-9.81

-44.7

-85.7

Op profit growth

-3,582.52

-106.75

121.56

-101.16

EBIT growth

-123.95

14.76

-7.92

-86.06

Net profit growth

-108.06

-7.94

-3.45

-71.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Narayan Ramchandra Ghumatkar

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Parekh

Managing Director

Jaiprakash Atmaram Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Summary

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd. (Formerly incorporated as Krishna Lifestyle Technologies Limited), a part of the Shree Krishna Group, was promoted by R P Tayal in 1958. Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.87, the Company went public in Dec.92 with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40. It started as a twisting unit in 1989 at Silvassa, integrated backward into texturising at the same plant, and diversified into knitting of grey fabric at Dombivili and New Bombay. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Textile Goods, In Jun.94, KLTL went public to part-finance the setting up of a spinning mill for the manufacture of cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 50,000 spindles and 480 rotors at Silvassa as backward integration and for the setting up of processing facilities for cotton knitted fabric with an installed capacity of 12,000 tpa at New Bombay, with finishing facilities at Silvassa as forward integration. The company increased the installed capacity of Spinning Division by 6000 TPA, and Speciality Knitting Fabric Division by 9000 TPA. KLTL also set up Garments Export Division in Maharastra with an installed capacity of 3000000 Pieces. It is now expanding the installed capacity of all divisions to 25000 tpa with an estimated cost of Rs 750 Crs.The proposal for merger of the company and Shree Krishna Petro Yarns with Krishna Texport Industries was approved by the equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at the court-convened meetings held i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd share price today?

The K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is ₹37.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is ₹0.26 and ₹0.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd?

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 21.86%, 1 Year at 40.74%, 6 Month at 15.15%, 3 Month at 11.76% and 1 Month at 2.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.39 %
Institutions - 3.38 %
Public - 43.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.