K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.53
-55.22
-59.14
-60.2
Depreciation
-1.46
-26.69
-26.79
-26.79
Tax paid
-1.36
3.52
2.98
2.02
Working capital
-0.14
-28.66
17.8
-35.05
Other operating items
Operating
2.56
-107.05
-65.15
-120.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.25
Free cash flow
2.56
-107.05
-65.15
-120.28
Equity raised
-727.07
-530.09
-417.77
-301.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
195.22
195.08
145.36
93.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-529.29
-442.07
-337.57
-328.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.