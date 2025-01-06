iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

K-Lifestyle FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.53

-55.22

-59.14

-60.2

Depreciation

-1.46

-26.69

-26.79

-26.79

Tax paid

-1.36

3.52

2.98

2.02

Working capital

-0.14

-28.66

17.8

-35.05

Other operating items

Operating

2.56

-107.05

-65.15

-120.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.25

Free cash flow

2.56

-107.05

-65.15

-120.28

Equity raised

-727.07

-530.09

-417.77

-301.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

195.22

195.08

145.36

93.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-529.29

-442.07

-337.57

-328.2

K-Lifestyle : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR K-Lifestyle & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.